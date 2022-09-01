XD Innovation Joins Forces with Device Analytics to Expand Its MODSIM Solutions Portfolio
The new MODSIM Solutions provided by XDI will integrate complete CATIA and SIMULIA technologies (including Abaqus) together on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to provide a common user interface and data model for modeling and simulation.
Englewood, CO, September 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- XD Innovation, a Global Digital Engineering & Smart Manufacturing solutions provider, and Device Analytics, a leading simulation solutions provider, have merged their Dassault Systèmes software businesses to create a leading MODSIM Technologies provider.
Integrated modeling and simulation, also known as "MODSIM," provides design and analysis engineers the advantage of experiencing their designs very early in the product development process. By applying simulation to the earliest phase of design, it’s possible to accurately predict, compare and simulate multiple product behaviors.
“In today’s highly competitive and compressed product development environment, an integrated CAD, PLM, and simulation solution has become essential for many industrial enterprises.
“XDI's strength in CAD & PLM combined with our core expertise in simulation better positions our support of helping customers achieve their business goals. We are excited to join XDI's team and complement their Digital engineering expertise with our analysis experience across multiple industries,” commented Ed Rezler, Managing Director, Device Analytics.
“We are very excited to welcome the Device Analytics teams and customers to the XDI family. The combined teams will help us provide more value to our customers who are challenged by ever more complex products, compressed deadlines and shortages of skilled talent. We look forward to continuing building world class teams and position XDI as a strategic partner to global industrial customers in all areas of digital engineering and smart manufacturing,” added Soufiane Elaamili, CEO, XD Innovation.
XD Innovation is a Dassault Systemes Platinum Partner, Education Services provider, and an accredited Certification Center with activities in North America and Europe. The company focuses on cloud, software, consulting and value-added services for product development technologies, enabling 3D Design, Engineering, Simulation, Data Management, Process Management, Quality & Compliance. With a strong focus on New Tech, XD Innovation is proud to be working with some of the most forward-looking innovators in the world, including electric and autonomous vehicles, drones, hyperloop and robotics.
A Dassault Systemes Gold Partner, Device Analytics, LLC has been engaged since 2007 in simulation engineering services to the aerospace, defense, and medical device segments.
For more information about Device Analytics, please visit www.deviceanalytics.com.
For more information about XD Innovation, please visit www.xdinnovation.com.
Contact:
Andrew Sparrow
Email: asparrow@xdinnovation.com
