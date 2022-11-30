WCA Presents "20 Things Every Credit Professional Needs to Know About Letters of Credit" Webinar
Green Bay, WI, November 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- It is absolutely the case that what a company or employee does not know as a credit professional about Letters of Credit can and probably will hurt them.
This interactive program, will examine the Twenty things that every credit professional should know about credit applications. This program is for anyone who already uses Letter of Credit, and for those considering doing so.
This Webinar will be held on December 14, 2022 at 9:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($65/$79) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.
The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit wcacredit.org/webinar-seminar-registration. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 866-546-2880
Contact
www.wcacredit.org
