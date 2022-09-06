Blue Shark CEO Moves to Oversee New Daytoon Product, Hacienda Chactun Tequila
Wilmington, NC, September 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Blue Shark Vodka Chief Executive Officer, Mark Milliken, will shift roles to help parent company, Daytoon Distributors, release a tequila label by the end of the year.
Blue Shark Vodka founder Mark Bloomquist will step in as interim CEO and remain as Chairman of Blue Shark Vodka LLC while Milliken assumes the role as CEO of Hacienda Chactun Tequila.
Milliken is a retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral with years of business experience. He and Bloomquist have worked closely to create a culture of consistency and high standards at Blue Shark Vodka in the vodka’s production. Milliken’s role at the soon-to-be-released tequila project will closely mirror his role at Blue Shark Vodka.
The shift will also allow Bloomquist to fully focus on Daytoon’s award-winning vodka as Milliken puts in place systems with Hacienda Chactun Tequila.
“Admiral Mark Milliken did a superlative job as my right-hand man at Blue Shark Vodka,” said Bloomquist. "His main role as CEO of Blue Shark Vodka was to oversee all operations, focus on logistics, sanitation, and our government compliance. Now, that we are a well-oiled machine with these aspects of Blue Shark Vodka, Mark Milliken can implement these incredible strategies and rhythms at Hacienda Chactun Tequila and bring our community some of the best and smoothest 100% agave tequila Mexico has to offer.”
Bloomquist said he and his team are excited to release more details about Hacienda Chactun Tequila soon.
