The Realest Creative (Independent) Presents the Debut Single Why?, by Joze, Off His Upcoming EP - IKIGAI Vol. I
Montreal-based singer-songwriter Joze is set to release his debut album IKIGAI Vol. I, with the first single, "Why?," hitting the airwaves on all major streaming platforms on September 23, 2022.
Montreal, Canada, September 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Realest Creative is thrilled to support the release of Joze’s debut album, IKIGAI Vol. I on September 23 2022. The first single off this record, Why?, is being released September 9 on all the major streaming platforms with an animated music lyric video on YouTube.
Joze is a singer songwriter from Montreal, Quebec who has spent time in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Toronto & Calgary developing his sound as an artist. Joze fuses pop, funk, hip hop and soul in a way that brings together people, cultures and art with a universal, unboxable & unique vibe.
His father, a pastor and guitar player and his mother a soprano, Joze found his inspiration for music at a young age. As a family, the three would fuse Backstreet Boys melodies with gospel hymns and would open Joze's mind to the endless possibilities that all music holds.
While this spark a deep connection with music, it wasn't until he was overheard by Stacy, a fellow parishioner, while singing at church that he would start his path to a career in music. She would push him to join the choir and three months later, he was the lead tenor. He had found his voice and the artist within was awoken.
In his early twenties, Joze decided to take his talents to Los Angeles and pursue his dream of becoming a full time artist. During that period of his life, he busked until his fingers bled, slept in his car for months and hit the low point when he was swindled out of his entire savings by someone posing to be the landlord for an apartment. That event inspired the first track - Supposed To Go - from his debut EP. It was written during the one night he was able to stay in the apartment.
While the experience in LA was difficult and didn't have the exact outcome he had set out to achieve, he was able to connect with many amazing people and play a show for a packed house at the Viper Room on sunset strip.
IKIGAI Vol. I includes 3 other tracks, Dive Inside & For You, are personal tracks dedicated to his grandmother. Joze credits his family for him being able to pursue his dreams and often serve as inspiration behind the music he creates. The final track is one of the first songs Joze ever wrote, Duck Going Down the River. It offers the profound but simple insight that sometimes things are meant to make you grow.
IKIGAI Volume I represents the origin of Joze's journey and is the first installment of a 5 part series that includes 4 EP’s and a full studio album.
Each record shows the progression of Joze as a person and an artist on his pursuit of IKIGAI. This Japanese phrase refers to a person finding their purpose and reason for living. The house of cards & dice imagery also appear throughout the records as symbols of different seasons of life, taking a chance on yourself and going after your dreams.
"Why?" is the debut single from this series where Joze reflects on where he has come from, what he aspires to accomplish and how he plans to make an impact on the world. It's available September 9 on all streaming platforms or through Joze's artist website at joze.ca.
