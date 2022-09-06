Ezenzia Launches a Fall Fragrance Offer for a Limited Time
Shoppers can save on their favorite scents in this fall sale.
Miami, FL, September 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Now that fall is here, people are already looking for their signature scent for the new season.
Ezenzia has launched a "What's New for Autumn" sale, now available, with up to 50% off original and inspired Arabic fragrances.
Whether shopping for a gift for a loved one or a fragrance fanatic looking for something new, Ezenzia is providing a breadth of deals from which to shop, with savings of up to $100 on select products.
This sale consists of fragrance brands, such as Lattafa, Maison Alhambra, and Rave, among others.
Customers can get last-minute deals through December 21, when sale prices end.
Ezenzia began in Miami in 2017 and to date is a company with more than 70 employees in South Florida. The company makes Arabic perfumery an accessible luxury for those who cannot access designer fragrances.
"From the beginning, we always thought about the importance of bringing our customers high-quality fragrances at an affordable price," says Javier, who is one of the CEOs of Ezenzia. "If something characterizes Ezenzia, it is that we constantly have unique promotions in the market and this makes us one of the most sought-after perfumeries when it comes to Middle Eastern fragrances."
