Jonathan Bragdon Joins Builders + Backers
Washington, DC, September 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Global Venture Studio Continues to Expand Leadership Team and Investment Capabilities.
Builders + Backers, a distributed venture studio that partners with thousands of Builders to fuel experiments and then fund, support and scale the ideas that work, today announced the addition of Jonathan Bragdon to its growing leadership team. Bragdon will expand the firm’s funding capabilities beyond traditional equity investments, creating a full stack of funding options to radically increase access to capital for fast-growing companies.
Bragdon, founder and CEO of Tennessee-based Capacity Partners, is one of the nation’s foremost experts in funding fast-growth companies. His advisory firm and investment fund has enabled hundreds of companies to find best-fit funding resources ranging from debt and equity to hybrid structures, crowdfunding and more. Over 70% of Capacity’s portfolio companies have women-, minority-, or veteran-led founders and are in locations not typically served well by venture funding. Prior to launching Capacity, Bragdon founded / co-founded eight companies (named to the Inc. 5000 list four times) and invested in dozens of others. His work has been recognized by CNN, TechCrunch, Business Week, Inc.com and the Kauffman Foundation.
“While venture capital is the right type of capital for some startups, there are vast opportunities for growing businesses through other forms of funding as well,” said Donna Harris, Founder and CEO of Builders + Backers. “I’m thrilled Jonathan will be spearheading the expansion of the range of capital we can deploy to promising early- and growth-stage ventures and offer our investor networks even more ways to back founders and generate returns."
Builders + Backers is led by Donna Harris, twice named to The Seed 25: Best Female Early-stage Investors in the U.S. The firm’s innovative Pebble Fund provides $5,000 in non-dilutive idea-stage funding to ensure that anyone, anywhere with an idea can get started. Through the Builders + Backers Rolling Fund, the firm makes pre-seed and seed-stage equity investments in promising new ventures. Bragdon joins to further expand the firm’s funding vehicles to ensure that all promising ideas and ventures, not just those that are venture-capital-aligned, are able to grow to reach their full potential.
“Many founders are focused squarely on getting that first investment check, so for years I’ve helped pinpoint and secure funding that best suits the business they intend to create,” said Bragdon. "I'm excited to build out this unique capability at a global scale with Donna and the Builders + Backers team. This is how we create the greatest opportunity for exponentially more Builders to generate sustainable value for themselves, their communities, and their investors.”
Bragdon will continue in his role as General Partner of Capacity Capital and the team will continue engaging with founders to provide team development, capital strategy, funding, and encouragement on their entrepreneurial paths.
About Builders + Backers
Builders + Backers invests in exceptional entrepreneurs who are building global-scale ventures to power an entirely different future – one where technology creates value for many instead of capturing it for a few. Through proprietary programming, Builders + Backers also inspires and equips people to best seize the opportunities of our digital era – from experimentation and solving problems in their local communities to starting new ventures that could scale. By backing the most creative Builders, we can shape the digital future to be one in which more people participate and thrive.
