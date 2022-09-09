DG Auto Secures Financing Through The Barrett Edge for Accretive Acquisition Adding to $300+ Million in 2021 Revenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL, September 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Barrett Edge (TBE), a private investment firm focused on providing growth capital and strategic oversight to companies experiencing accelerated growth, is pleased to announce the securing of financing for DG Auto, Inc., a leading buyer of catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in the United States. DG Auto engaged TBE for M&A advisory and business consulting services as well as providing growth capital that DG Auto will deploy to complete a vertically integrated acquisition.
“We have established strong brand recognition as a premium buyer of catalytic converters and DPFs, as well as offering some of the best terms in the country for toll refining,” said Lovin Khanna, Chief Executive Officer at DG Auto. “We have identified an optimal opportunity for expansion by acquiring a profitable company to initiate our next phase of growth and deepen our foothold in the industry. As many companies have realized over the last two years or so, raising capital on fair terms has been wrought with challenges since the outset of the pandemic, obstacles that The Barrett Edge navigated with ease to bring new investors to the table that will participate in our growth.”
“Lovin and his team at DG Auto are consummate professionals and entrepreneurs that have thrived in difficult market conditions, growing their business to revenue in excess of $300 million annually,” said Barrett Ehrlich, Managing Director and Founder of TBE. “We pride ourselves on working with great companies and couldn’t be more pleased to play a part in the success of DG Auto as it moves into new verticals.”
If your company is undergoing expansion and in need of capital to support that growth, we have funding that you can take advantage of to meet your demand. To learn more how we can help, contact Andrew Klips, TBE Managing Director, at andrew@thebarrettedge.com. Let us be part of your success.
Contact Information:
The Barrett Edge, Inc.
Andrew Klips
4000 Hollywood Boulevard Hills
Hollywood, FL 33021
andrew@thebarrettedge.com
DG Auto
Lovin Khanna
527 Okerson Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
414.379.2018
www.dgcatalytic.com
