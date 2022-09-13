Dual Exhibition Opening; "Abe Anjin Exhibition: Thinking Bizen" and "Calligraphy by Artists: Another Face"
Tokyo, Japan, September 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kashima Arts is proud to announce the opening of two special exhibitions, "Calligraphy by Artists: Another Face" and "Abe Anjin Exhibition: Thinking Bizen," from September 23 (Fri.). On view on October 1 (Sat.), the exhibition will be displayed separately, across two floors of the gallery.
On Calligraphy by Artists: Another Face
In this exhibition, approx. 40 never-before exhibited works by Abe Anjin will be on exhibit.
The highly renowned Bizen-style potter, Abe Anjin’s works are characterized by the artist’s deep fascination for antiquity, forms exclusive to Bizen ware, and a distinct and charming color arrangement. Abe Anjin’s works have received great acclaim worldwide and have been acquired by the likes of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, NY and the National Palace Museum, Taipei.
Abe Anjin（1938-）
Born in Osaka in 1938, Abe Anjin studied under Miyamoto Saburo at the Contemporary Art Laboratory from the age of 21. In his 30s, he entered the field of ceramics and built a kiln in Ushimado-cho, Setouchi City, Okayama Prefecture.
In 1996, he held his first solo exhibition overseas in New York, "Abe Anjin Exhibition." Following this, he expanded his field of activity overseas, and held his solo exhibition, "Anjin Abe" in France (Paris, 2002) and exhibited at the "Arts of Pacific Asia Show" (San Francisco, 2008) in the US.
In addition, Abe was involved in the planning the pottery department during the establishment Shimane IT Design College. Actively giving academic lectures both in and out of Japan, Abe’s vast contributions goes beyond creative pursuits, as he continues to foster talents and spread the art of ceramics to future generations.
On Calligraphy by Artists: Another Face
This exhibition will present a selection of calligraphy by various artists, such as Suda Kokuta, Munakata Shiko, Teshigahara Sofu and more. Transcending the ‘written’ form, these works bear a unique style and character that allows viewers to imagine a sense of their time, as well as the love and passion these artists had for the art. Exhibiting a range of different styles, the exhibition seeks to shine light onto the fascinating world of calligraphy that reveal "another face" to these artists and their works.
Event Outline
Exhibition Titles:
Abe Anjin Exhibition: Thinking Bizen
Calligraphy by Artists: Another Face
Exhibition Website:
https://www.kashima-arts.co.jp/en/exhibitions/abeanjin_calligraphy/
Dates:
September 23 (Fri.) to October 1 (Sat.), 2022 *10am to 6pm, open everyday
Exhibiting Works:
Calligraphy by Artists: Another Face: Approx. 15
Suda Kokuta, Teshigawara Sofu, Munakata Shiko and more
Abe Anjin Exhibition: Thinking Bizen: Approx. 40
*Works are available for purchase at both exhibitions
Venue: Kashima Arts (3-3-2 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-0031)
Tel.: (+81) (0)3-3276-0700
Admission: Free
Naoko Watanabe and Yukina Ijuin
+81 (0)3-3276-0700
http://www.kashima-arts.co.jp/en/
