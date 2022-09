Glagoslav Publications Publishes a Trilingual Edition of War Poems by Ukrainian Poet Alexander Korotko

London, United Kingdom, September 14, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Summary:Soon after Russia invaded Ukraine on 24th February 2022, author and poet Alexander Korotko began to set down as poetry the turbulent responses at the emotional, philosophical and simply human levels evoked by the resulting war. Thus, we read in the 88 poems in this volume, completed in just less than 100 days, of the seemingly endless wail of sirens; of sheltering in cellars and tunnels; of the celebrated Ukrainian steppe, churned by tanks.About the author:Alexander Korotko was born in Korosten, northern Ukraine, educated in Odesa, and now lives in Kyiv. A prolific writer of both poetry and prose, his work has been translated into numerous languages and he has received many honours and awards. The original language of the War Poems is Russian. As is typical of many Russian speakers in Ukraine, however, Alexander Korotko intermingles some Ukrainian words with the Russian.Title: War PoemsAuthor: Alexander KorotkoTranslators: Andrew Sheppard, Olha IlchukPublisher: Glagoslav PublicationsLanguage: English, Ukrainian, RussianISBN: 9781914337932, 9781914337949, 9781914337956Extent: 220 pagesPrice: €22.99 (PB), €28.99 (HB), €9.95 (e-book)Format: paperback, hardback, e-bookReview copies are available upon request.