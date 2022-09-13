Kings III of America Sold by Thayer Street Partners and Rockbridge Growth Equity
New York, NY, September 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kings III of America (“Kings III” or “the Company”), a leading third-party provider of elevator and pool emergency monitoring solutions across North America, is being sold by Thayer Street Partners ("Thayer Street") and Rockbridge Growth Equity to Arcline Investment Management. Thayer Street, a private investment firm focused on lower middle market growth investments, has held a significant minority position and board position in Kings III since 2018. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
During Thayer Street and Rockbridge’s sponsorship, Kings III completed several major growth initiatives, including acquiring a close competitor, expanding into new markets, building out new marketing and distribution channels, scaling its sales organization, and adding key members to the Company’s management team.
“It has been a pleasure partnering with the Thayer Street team and we thank them for their continued support as we embark on an exciting new chapter,” said Dennis Mason, CEO of Kings III. “Kings III is now well-positioned to leverage our excellent customer service reputation and take advantage of strong market demand. We look forward to working with Arcline to continue accelerating our incredible growth trajectory,” he added.
Thayer Street exited the Company alongside Rockbridge Growth Equity, a partnership-oriented middle market private equity firm and the Company’s majority owner.
About Thayer Street Partners
Thayer Street Partners is a boutique private investment firm based in New York City, focused on opportunistic investments in recurring revenue businesses operating in the financial services, business services, and real estate services sectors. Thayer Street provides customized capital solutions and partners with management teams to help drive growth of their businesses. For more information, please visit www.thayerstreet.com.
About Kings III of America, LLC
Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Kings III of America, LLC is a provider of all-inclusive emergency monitoring solutions for elevators and pools across North America. Kings III designs, engineers, and manufactures its monitoring equipment, as well as runs a state-of-the-art 24/7 emergency dispatch center staffed with certified emergency responders. With over two decades of service, Kings III is a critical enabler of the elevator infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada.
Shirley Wu
212-256-8740
www.thayerstreet.com
