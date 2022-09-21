Delaware Valley Independent Pharmacy PMC is Commended for Their Role in Combatting the Opioid Crisis
Philadelphia, PA, September 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Delaware Valley Independent Pharmacy PMC has seen nearly 20 years of the Opioid Epidemic. They are helping legitimate chronic pain patients to navigate the course of guidelines and stigma to have reliable access to medication that's being regulated under the Opioid Epidemic. Many of PMC’s customers are homebound and/or non-ambulatory and battling other real challenges like healthcare equity. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, PA1, commended PMC Pharmacy on the floor of the House of Representatives for their “tireless efforts in combating the nation’s opioid epidemic while balancing the need to serve patients with chronic pain.”
Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, PA1, commended PMC Pharmacy on the floor of the House of Representatives for their “tireless efforts in combating the nation’s opioid epidemic while balancing the need to serve patients with chronic pain.” The recognition comes after more than 18 years of being on the front lines of the problem. President and CEO of PMC Brian Dunleavy remarked, "I am so very proud of our team here at PMC Pharmacy. Working in a pharmacy setting can, at times, be thankless work. Accolades like this are wonderful, but we don't do what we do for recognition. We do it out of a sense of obligation and desire to serve those in need. We are extremely grateful for this honor and we are so thankful to have the privilege of serving a population that is marginalized and often ignored."
The Opioid Crisis has been decades in the making and PMC has seen all of it. The first wave began with increased prescribing of opioids in the 1990s, with overdose deaths involving prescription opioids (natural and semi-synthetic opioids and methadone) increasing since at least 1999. The second wave began in 2010, with rapid increases in overdose deaths involving heroin. - CDC
Where corporate retail pharmacies fail, PMC succeeds in guiding customers to demonstrate adherence to their prescribed medication therapy. PMC supports the licensed and credentialed practitioners in their effort to show continuity of care. PMC has worked with Mr. Fitzpatrick’s office to advocate for chronic pain patients against the egregious fees of Pharmacy Benefit Managers, PBMs, and regulatory guidance that causes patients to go without. Chronic pain patients struggle to navigate regulatory obstacles as well as the social stigma that comes with reliance on opioids to function on a daily basis. Many of PMC’s customers are homebound and/or non-ambulatory and battling other real challenges like healthcare equity.
PMC Pharmacy is a Prescription Management Company serving Patients, Providers, Medical At Home, and Long Term Care Facilities in the Delaware Valley.
If you would like more information about this topic, please call Alex Antosh at 215-922-2502 x517.
