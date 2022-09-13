Top 10 Taco Tuesdays in Los Angeles
The ten most searched Taco Tuesday spots in LA at TacoTuesday.com
Los Angeles, CA, September 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TacoTuesday.com is where thousands go daily and on Tuesdays to find local tacos and Taco Tuesday menus nearby. TacoTuesday.com is a community dedicated to keeping it simple and helping taco lovers find tacos. There are more than 90,000 Taco Tuesdays in the United States. We have compiled a list of the top ten most searched Los Angeles restaurants on TacoTuesday.com
Duke’s
Duke’s Malibu honors surfing legend Duke Kahanamoku, but also pays tribute to the early days of surfing in Malibu. Adding to the lore, Kathy Kohner Zuckerman, the inspiration for the Gidget novel, movie and TV series that sparked the California surfing craze, works at Duke’s Malibu as their Ambassador of Aloha. We recommend their two tacos with chips & salsa for $14. They pair perfectly with the Spicy Cucumber Margarita with Herradura silver, agave, fresh lime, jalapeño, and cucumber for $14.
Tu Madre West Hollywood
Tu Madra has been making tacos and breakfast burritos with love since 2015. Their food celebrates flavors from across the city with a diverse array of ingredients and cooking techniques, including slow-roasted and braised meats and house-made fermented chili salsas. Plant-based tacos, burritos, and bowls are available so vegans can fiesta too. We have fallen in love with their West Hollywood locations and their red velvet churros. They have $2.40 Street Tacos for $2.40 all day, featuring the V-K BBQ plant-based taco with pickled fresnos and cilantro, a rotisserie chicken with salsa roja and queso panela, and brisket taco with onions and cilantro.
Amor y Tacos
Amor Y Tacos is a multi-award-winning full-service restaurant, specializing in Alta Californian cuisine. Their flavors are inspired by Chef Ortega’s Mexican roots growing up as a Chicano in Los Angeles, featuring a chef-driven kitchen and craft cocktail bar using the highest quality, fresh and natural ingredients. Their Taco Tuesday Specials are available from 2-10pm. We recommend their tacos, choice of short rib, chicken, carnitas or veggie for $2.75. All served with salsa, cilantro and onion.
Te'kila
Te’kila is LA’s go-to tequila oasis, boasting over 150 different bottles. Their daily happy hour – featuring made-to-order margaritas – is a draw for visitors and locals alike. On Tuesdays, they have $2.00 tacos all day, choice of chicken, asada steak, carnitas for $2 if you order three and purchase a drink. We highly recommend the Te’kila Margarita with fresh lime juice, orange juice, agave nectar, and El Jimador Blanco Tequila for $12. They also have $3 vegan taco options.
Long Beach Taco Co.
Their authentic Mexican cuisine, hand-made tortillas & brunch are why they are one of LA’s favorite go-to spots. They have 36 craft beers and delicious late-night grub. We recommend their $2 tacos, choice of asada, baja fish, birria, chicken, carnitas, fried avocado, calabasitas, mushroom, rajas (peppers) con queso, and the OG with veggies, beans, and guacamole for $2. They go great with their 32-ounce micheladas.
El Cholo Santa Monica
El Cholo is LA's very first Mexican restaurant. Since first opening their doors in 1923, El Cholo has operated as a family-owned business and today, the restaurants are run by Ron Salisbury, grandson of the founders. We recommend going to their Santa Monica location for some fresh ocean air, the $5 Tres Cantina Tacos & $7 El Cholo Margaritas all day long.
SaMo’s Oaxaca
This family-owned restaurant serves authentic Oaxacan and Mexican casual food. They’re open for takeout and delivery and offer outside patio seating. Their menu boasts Tlayudas, Mole, Tortas, Tacos, California Burrito, Oax Burrito and so much more. On Tuesday from 3pm to 8pm they offer 3 tacos with your choice of meat for $6.
Mercado Los Angeles
Founded by Jesse Gomez with partner/chef Jose Acevedo, Mercado takes pride in offering a traditional yet contemporary experience that has paved the way for elevated Mexican cuisine that is accessible to everyone. On Tuesdays, from 5pm to 7pm, enjoy a wide variety of drool-worthy tacos from $7 to $12.
Petite Taqueria
Open all day, this West Hollywood restaurant puts a unique spin on Mexican cuisine. If you’re looking for a place to grab some crave-worthy food, Petite Taqueria provides a trendy dining experience that will leave you full with a smile. We can’t get enough of their Soft and Crispy Shell Tacos with choice of chicken, baja fish or steak for $2. Margaritas are $9 but ½-off margarita pitchers all night long are our favorite.
Lola's Mexican Cuisine
Established in 2007, the Lola’s family has always had a love affair with Mexican recipes that have been passed down for generations. Everything is made from scratch and their vegan options are plentiful. Their menu changes with the seasons and the availability of ingredients. On Tuesdays, we recommend their $2 tacos with choice of mesquite grilled chicken, carne asada, or zucchini mushroom. You can’t go wrong with their specialty tacos for for $2.50 too. Don’t miss the Mexican Coca-Cola glazed carnitas birria. They have Modelo Especial on draft for $3 or pitches for $10.50, but we can’t get enough of their Mexican Lollipop Shots: tequila, fresh squeezed lime, watermelon purée, and Tajin rim for $4.
About TacoTuesday.com
TacoTuesday.com is a fun search engine to find tacos across the United States. With 90,000 plus Taco Tuesdays nationwide, the juggernaut of a website is quickly becoming the resource for restaurants to spotlight their Taco Tuesday menu while giving millions of taco obsessed consumers a convenient way to find tacos. The site is continuously expanding, with exciting plans to combine tacos, technology and happiness. Follow TacoTuesday.com on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter for more entertaining content and tips on how to live your best life while eating more tacos and drinking more margaritas. Sign up to receive the TacoTuesday.com newsletter here to be invited to special events.
