Charges Against Dr. Zukkoor Are Dismissed
Southfield, MI, September 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Michigan's Attorney General charged Dr. Namir Zukkoor of 7 criminal counts. They are:
- Conducting a criminal enterprise
- Two counts of delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance
- Two counts of false pretenses
- Operating a pharmacy without a license
- Insurance fraud
All counts were dismissed by the 46th District Court on August 1, 2022. So, the good doctor has been cleared of all charges.
Contact
248-408-1710
