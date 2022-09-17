Record Salesforce Project in the Baltic States: Limedika Picks Salesforce to Streamline Employee Experience

Pharmaceutical company Limedika chooses Salesforce to create an internal employee service center and streamline employee experience across group companies. With nearly 2000 employees, this is one of the largest Salesforce platform deployments in the Baltics. Platform deployment was carried out by specialized full-service Salesforce consultancy Bluelark, which is a part of Agmis technology group.