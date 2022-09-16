The 2022 Nancy Frankel Artist Award is Presented to Marcie Wolf-Hubbard
Washington D.C.'s Zenith Gallery Director, Margery Goldberg has selected Marcie Wolf-Hubbard to receive the 2022 Nancy Frankel Artist Award. This annual prize was established the year of Nancy's tragic death to recognize one of America's greatest artists and to continue her legacy in the culture.
Washington, DC, September 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In 2021 the first annual Nancy Frankel Artist Award was established to honor Nancy Frankel ’s work, and continue her legacy. Margery Goldberg, Director of the Zenith Gallery in Washington D.C. has kindly agreed to select the winner of this prestigious award in recognition of the quality and dedication Nancy brought to her artistic achievement over decades of “toiling in the Vineyard.”
This year’s awardee is particularly appropriate given her friendship with Ms. Frankel and the collaboration she and her husband offered to help make Frankel’s work available to the public.
Marcie Wolf-Hubbard is a prolific artist with numerous exhibitions and awards over the years. Her paintings have been exhibited widely on the East Coast. She has illustrated for magazines and books and even worked as a courtroom artist.
Marcie is an instructor at Glen Echo Park, Yellow Barn Studios, and The Smithsonian, and has transitioned to teaching virtually from her studio in the age of COVID. As she has said of this new dimension to her work as a teacher: "Students come together to focus on art in what feels like an art community - bringing people out of isolation and getting together to make art. Working with my students has also fueled me in this time of sadness and uncertainty. The attention to art has lifted anxiety and inspired us all to continue creating.”
The William Meredith Foundation can not think of a better example of an important practicing artist today.
