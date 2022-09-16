Sweet & Boozy Ice Cream Ready for Vegas NFL Season Home Opener as the Official Ice Cream of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV, September 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sweet & Boozy Ice Cream and the Las Vegas Raiders have created a sweet new partnership just in time for the 2022-23 football season, making Sweet & Boozy the Official Ice Cream of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium. This multi-year partnership agreement allows Sweet & Boozy to sell its ice cream at Allegiant Stadium and to create custom Raiders-themed ice cream flavors.
"We are thrilled to be the official Ice Cream of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium,” noted Sweet & Boozy founder Neil Werner. “We are here to help make the Raiders fans happy, by providing our booze-infused and non-boozy ice cream creations in Allegiant Stadium. We have the greatest job in the world serving up yummy creations for Raiders fans and stadium guests,” added Werner.
Sweet & Boozy Ice Cream will be available inside Allegiant Stadium at the dedicated Sweet & Boozy cart in section 106, at several concession stands throughout the stadium as well as on the Allegiant Stadium suite menus as part of their dessert offerings. The ice cream will be available for Raiders home games, college football games and additional stadium events. The Raiders-themed flavors will be available at Allegiant Stadium and in Sweet & Boozy’s Las Vegas store, located at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort.
The growing specialty ice cream company’s sports partnership comes at the perfect time, with venues placing more importance on having great food available for fans to purchase during games. In addition, the alcoholic ice cream market is projected to reach a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, which began in 2019 and extends to 2025. And 2020 research indicates that ice cream is one of the coveted confections being consumed by football fans, as poll respondents reported that they consume an average of 1.8 servings of ice cream during a game.
About Sweet & Boozy
Sweet & Boozy was founded in Houston, Texas in 2020 with the simple mission to bring joy to our customers by providing them with the SWEETest flavors ever. Its values are rooted in creativity and customer satisfaction. With current nationwide locations in New York, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Massachusetts and Nevada, Sweet & Boozy offers an array of ice cream flavors for all, alcohol-infused creations for adults, and an assortment of “Thundershakes” and “Thundercups.” For more information, visit the company's website at www.sweetnboozy.com and follow their flavor on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact, Press Tastings & Interviews: Neil Werner, neil@sweetnboozy.com, cell: 832-659-8483
"We are thrilled to be the official Ice Cream of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium,” noted Sweet & Boozy founder Neil Werner. “We are here to help make the Raiders fans happy, by providing our booze-infused and non-boozy ice cream creations in Allegiant Stadium. We have the greatest job in the world serving up yummy creations for Raiders fans and stadium guests,” added Werner.
Sweet & Boozy Ice Cream will be available inside Allegiant Stadium at the dedicated Sweet & Boozy cart in section 106, at several concession stands throughout the stadium as well as on the Allegiant Stadium suite menus as part of their dessert offerings. The ice cream will be available for Raiders home games, college football games and additional stadium events. The Raiders-themed flavors will be available at Allegiant Stadium and in Sweet & Boozy’s Las Vegas store, located at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort.
The growing specialty ice cream company’s sports partnership comes at the perfect time, with venues placing more importance on having great food available for fans to purchase during games. In addition, the alcoholic ice cream market is projected to reach a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, which began in 2019 and extends to 2025. And 2020 research indicates that ice cream is one of the coveted confections being consumed by football fans, as poll respondents reported that they consume an average of 1.8 servings of ice cream during a game.
About Sweet & Boozy
Sweet & Boozy was founded in Houston, Texas in 2020 with the simple mission to bring joy to our customers by providing them with the SWEETest flavors ever. Its values are rooted in creativity and customer satisfaction. With current nationwide locations in New York, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Massachusetts and Nevada, Sweet & Boozy offers an array of ice cream flavors for all, alcohol-infused creations for adults, and an assortment of “Thundershakes” and “Thundercups.” For more information, visit the company's website at www.sweetnboozy.com and follow their flavor on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact, Press Tastings & Interviews: Neil Werner, neil@sweetnboozy.com, cell: 832-659-8483
Contact
Sweet n BoozyContact
Neil Werner, Owner
832-659-8483
sweetnboozy.com
Carol Levey
carol@abrandbuilder.com
818-692-6549
Neil Werner, Owner
832-659-8483
sweetnboozy.com
Carol Levey
carol@abrandbuilder.com
818-692-6549
Categories