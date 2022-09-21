Fast Pace Health Now Offering Physical Therapy Services in Manchester, TN
Manchester, TN, September 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fast Pace Health celebrates the opening of the company’s physical therapy (PT) clinic in Manchester, TN, the second of several PT clinics slated to open between now and the end of 2022, continuing the mission to bring quality healthcare to rural patients.
The Manchester, TN Fast Pace Physical Therapy Clinic opened its doors on August 10 providing access to patients in need of a variety of PT services for injuries, aftercare and beyond. Services target such issues as back pain, sports injuries, pre- and post-surgical care, dry needling, manual therapy, and balance and gait training.
The PT clinic located at 2161 Hillsboro Blvd., Suite 13, Manchester, TN 37355, is in close proximity to the existing Fast Pace Health clinic offering behavioral health, dermatology, urgent care, telehealth and orthopedics services, expanding the holistic health care services available to patients in Manchester and the surrounding communities.
Zach Berry, DPT, is currently the sole physical therapy provider at the Manchester location, but, he says efforts to recruit more providers are ongoing. Dr. Berry transitioned to Fast Pace Health to help establish PT services and has previous experience providing outpatient care.
Dr. Berry explains that Fast Pace Health’s clinic is set apart from other options because of its wide berth of insurances that are accepted, so that patients who are already rural aren’t forced to accrue travel expenses to find a clinic that will take their insurance and provide the needed care.
“Fast Pace is all about bringing healthcare to those communities who might not have easy access,” Dr. Berry says, “We’re trying to help those rural communities by giving them quality care.”
Dr. Berry touts brand-new equipment and a state-of-the-art facility as components within the clinic that will aid providers in administering the quality care Fast Pace Health offers.
“Fast Pace really went all out in developing the Manchester PT Clinic,” Berry says.
Fast Pace sees an opportunity to bring physical therapy directly to patients in need without the hassle of a weeks-long wait for a referral. In Tennessee, patients have direct access to physical therapy providers, meaning they can seek services without the middleman process and referral of a physician.
“When patients have pain or get an injury, they may think, ‘I gotta go see my doctor.’ But, they can come straight to us, and we can do an evaluation to see if we can figure out what’s going on,” says Berry. “Then, if it’s something that needs a physician’s care, we will of course refer them out. It really speeds things up and allows people to get taken care of faster.”
Fast Pace Health also recently opened a rural physical therapy clinic in Moss Bluff, LA and is set to open another in McMinnville, TN in October.
The Manchester location is located at 2161 Hillsboro Blvd., Suite 13, Manchester, TN 37355. It is open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, and is closed on weekends.
For more information, visit: https://fastpacehealth.com/service/physical-therapy/.
