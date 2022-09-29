Jenae M. Baines Celebrated as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Wilson, NC, September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jenae M. Baines of Wilson, North Carolina is celebrated as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of entertainment.
About Jenae M. Baines
Jenae M. Baines is a singer, songwriter, and CEO of JayybabiiMusic LLC. She produces composes, and performs her original music and currently has an album pending. Baines has also created her own clothing and merchandise line.
Baines has been writing music since the age of seven and singing since she was four. She started her songwriting company in 2020 and began recording and performing in North Carolina and Georgia. Baines has sung in church choirs, school plays, the television show, “Glee,” and on stage with major artists.
As a wheelchair user, her biggest challenge is proving she still belongs even though she does not “fit the mold” of the average star. “I accept that challenge and I will overcome the stereotypical image,” said Baines. “I want to empower young women and girls, mostly the ‘handi-capable,’ so they know that they can be anything they want when they put their minds to it.”
Baines belongs to the Spinal Cord Injury Association of North Carolina, the Honors Society, and More Than Walking Inc.
Currently, Baines is attending American InterContinental University to obtain her A.S. in accounting/ business management. She also studied digital media at Omnitech Institute.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
