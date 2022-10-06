Laurie J. Spahl Named a Woman of the Month for October 2022 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Webster, MA, October 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Laurie J. Spahl of Webster, Massachusetts is celebrated as a Woman of the Month by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of healthcare.
About Laurie J. Spahl
With over 20 years’ experience, Laurie J. Spahl is a nurse with St. Vincent Hospital located in Worcester, Massachusetts. She is responsible for patient care, including medical, surgical, cardiac and cardiothoracic patients in the ICU. Spahl monitors critically ill patients, administers medication, manages inpatient and outpatient care, and is a strong patient advocate from intake to discharge. She also serves as a unit charge nurse.
“Being a nurse isn’t about grades; it’s about being who we are,” said Spahl. “No book can teach you how to cry with a patient. No class can teach you how to tell your family that their parents have died or are dying. No professor can teach you how to find dignity in giving someone a bed bath. A nurse is not about the pills or charting. It’s about being able to love people when they are at their weakest moments.”
An active participant in her field, Spahl belongs to the Massachusetts Nurses Association and the American Association of Critical Care Nursing. She is a union representative for the ICU and serves on the negotiating committee. Spahl was inducted into the International Nurse Association in Healthcare in 2014 and was honored with the Leadership in Healthcare Award in 2015. She plans to take the certification exam for critical care nurses in the near future.
Laurie earned an A.S.N. from Becker College and a B.S.N. from Framingham State University. She was inducted into the Nursing Honor Society, Sigma Theta Tau International, and the PINNACLE National Honor Society for non-traditional students.
In her spare time, Laurie enjoys the beach, travel, and movies.
For more information visit Saint Vincent Hospital & Emergency Room in Worcester MA (stvincenthospital.com).
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
