Veronica M. Peterson Honored as Woman of the Month for August 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Staten Island, NY, October 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Veronica M. Peterson of Staten Island, New York is honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of consulting.
About Veronica M. Peterson
Veronica Peterson is the CEO of Mastering the Job Searches, a consulting company specializing in interview coaching, cover letter writing, custom resume writing, and job search.
With over 21 years of experience as a hiring manager, Peterson knows what it takes for a resume and cover letter to stand out in a competitive job market and land the coveted interview. Over the course of her career, she has held numerous positions where she had to act as hiring manager, including her roles as assistant director of admitting at Hospital for Special Surgery, assistant principal of science at Samuel J. Tilden High School, and founding principal at Brooklyn Academy of Science. She has reviewed hundreds of resumes and conducted countless interviews.
Peterson has parlayed her knowledge into a successful career coaching service helping clients to obtain an interview and get a job. She has served clients in Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island via Zoom. She writes for all industries and specializes in new graduates and individuals with gaps in resumes. “I am committed to providing customized services that meets the needs of each and every client,” said Peterson. “I assess my clients’ strengths and identify areas that are in need of improvement. It is my goal to provide each client with practical strategies that will instill confidence and help land them that job.”
A recipient of numerous awards, Peterson has been honored with the City Council Citation, the NYS Certificate of Merit, and the NYS Assembly Citation. She is an active member of the (NRWA) National Resume Writing Association, enabling her to stay abreast of the latest trends in resume writing, and is a Black Caucus CSA Legendary School Leader. She is currently writing a book and one day hopes to start a YouTube channel.
Born January 1, 1954, Veronica received her M.A. in Science Education from College of Staten Island, her M.S. in Administration from College of Staten Island, and her B.A. in Biology from Hunter College.
For more information, visit: www.masteringthejobsearches.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
