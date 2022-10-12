The Fall 2022 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Celebrates Women Who “Do It All!”
Manhasset, NY, October 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. Magazine’s fall 2022 issue celebrates the hard-working women who have mastered the delicate balancing act between work and home life. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a quarterly digital and print magazine featuring the women of P.O.W.E.R. members as well as celebrities and “icons.” It showcases women who have achieved success as well as those looking to advance in their careers. These women’s biographies and stories are inspirational and empowering.
In this issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine
Fall is here and it is time to get back to our hectic routines. The responsibilities that fall on women can sometimes seem insurmountable, but the incredibly driven ladies featured in the fall issue of P.O.W.E.R. show us that it is possible to achieve balance between our professional and personal lives. P.O.W.E.R.’s fall cover girl Garcelle Beauvais, along with Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Carrie Preston, Julie Ann Emery, and Amber Dawn Orton each come from different backgrounds and have different family obligations, but all successfully juggle the work/home life challenge. They are a testament to the fact that women are capable of doing anything they set their minds to do.
Accomplishing goals is important, but success is nothing without health. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and each fall P.O.W.E.R. publishes a comprehensive resource guide for cancer patients and their families. If you have cancer and need help, or know someone who needs assistance, check out the special two page spread in this issue. All of the organizations mentioned are reputable and are making dramatic impacts in the lives of so many.
Tonia DeCosimo, the founder and editor-in-chief of P.O.W.E.R., and P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, are a passionate supporter of breast cancer awareness. “Working hard and enjoying success can be a source of great pride, but it is not everything. Let’s never forget that ultimately health is our wealth,” says DeCosimo. Since its inception, P.O.W.E.R. has highlighted this important cause by featuring numerous breast cancer/cancer charities including A World of Pink, Mondays at Racine, and the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation in the magazine.
For further information about becoming a P.O.W.E.R. member or to read the fall issue, visit www.powerwoe.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
