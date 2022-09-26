Lexington National Insurance Corporation Hires Susan Jordan as Senior Vice President of Commercial Surety
Baltimore, MD, September 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lexington National is excited to announce that Susan Jordan is now leading their commercial surety business. Susan joins Lexington National with 30+ years of experience. Most recently, Susan was the Regional Surety Leader at Westfield Insurance. Susan has a specific expertise in probate and commercial contract bonds.
“Susan is a great addition to our team – smart, hard-working and a problem solver. Producers love her,” said Ronnie Frank, President and Chief Executive Officer at Lexington National.
“I’m excited to be working at a smaller surety that is nimble and creative. We will find solutions for our producers, and I look forward to helping them grow their businesses and their profits,” said Jordan.
If you are interested in an appointment with Lexington National, please reach out to Jake Egert at jake@lnic.com or at 516-314-3637.
About Lexington National
Lexington National is a family owned, AM Best A- rated insurer that specializes in surety bonds and contractual liability insurance policies. We don’t have red tape, big committee meetings or long chains of command. Instead, we have a small, dedicated team of insurance professionals that provide 24/7/365 service. We think outside the box and strive to find solutions to your bonding and CLIP needs. Our affiliate Concord Specialty Insurance Company offers surplus lines fronting polices across 15 lines of business. For more information, please visit: www.lexingtonnational.com.
