London Business BizGees to Discuss Countering Fake News Using Peer to Peer Engagements at the Sharing Economy Global Summit, 11-13 Oct.; Hosted at Lloyd’s of London
The co-founder of the alternative finance startup, Zulfiqar Deo, will be speaking on Thursday, 13th Oct. at 1:30 pm.
London, United Kingdom, September 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BizGees’s co-founder Zulfiqar Deo will speak at the coming Sharing Economy Global conference organised by MarketPlace Risk. MarketPlace Risk organises the only conference focused on risk management, trust & safety, compliance and legal strategy for the marketplace startup industry. The Sharing Economy Global Summit is sponsored by ANON, Verify, Mastercard, Tint, Tipalti, Trulioo, Unit 21, Active Fence, iBoot, CBI, and Sharing Economy UK, among others.
Zulfiqar Deo will be discussing the BizGees approach of working with student journalists to inform and educate their GenZ peer groups about the issues and concerns of refugees and post conflict communities across the world. To date, they have worked with 50 plus students from Oxford University and the War Studies Department, King’s College in London over the last 18 months. These articles have also been reposted by Adamah Media to inform and educate their readership as well.
You can find this knowledge-base below on the BizGees website:
- Refugee Issue articles
- Post conflict articles
About BizGees
BizGees is a fintech start-up that provides funding to post-conflict communities using sponsorship and sales of artisanal products. Winners of the Infosys Challenge - UNICEF FinTech Jam for Good. BizGees have a footprint on 4 different continents generating a five-fold impact.
Media contacts:
@ZulfiqarDeo
@BizGees
@arts4refugees
Zulfiqar Deo will be discussing the BizGees approach of working with student journalists to inform and educate their GenZ peer groups about the issues and concerns of refugees and post conflict communities across the world. To date, they have worked with 50 plus students from Oxford University and the War Studies Department, King’s College in London over the last 18 months. These articles have also been reposted by Adamah Media to inform and educate their readership as well.
You can find this knowledge-base below on the BizGees website:
- Refugee Issue articles
- Post conflict articles
About BizGees
BizGees is a fintech start-up that provides funding to post-conflict communities using sponsorship and sales of artisanal products. Winners of the Infosys Challenge - UNICEF FinTech Jam for Good. BizGees have a footprint on 4 different continents generating a five-fold impact.
Media contacts:
@ZulfiqarDeo
@BizGees
@arts4refugees
Contact
BizGees LtdContact
Zufi Deo
07768300349
https://www.bizgees.org/
Zufi Deo
07768300349
https://www.bizgees.org/
Multimedia
Categories