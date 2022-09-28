Self Storage in Hubert, NC Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Hilton Head Island, SC, September 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the sale of Pinnacle Storage, located in Hubert, NC. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM of Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the seller. The facility was sold to a regional investment company.
Pinnacle Storage is situated on 7.5 +/- acres, consisting of 437 standard and climate self-storage units as well as enclosed RV/boat and outdoor parking, with over 70,000 RSF. Amenities at this newer facility, which opened in the summer of 2021, include security cameras, gated access, and a rental office with moving supplies.
This facility is located at 101 Piney Grove Baptist Church Rd. in Hubert, NC, just a short distance from the Atlantic Ocean and the beautiful area beaches. This facility serves the surrounding areas of Swansboro, Bear Creek, and Jacksonville, NC, home to Camp Lejeune Marine Corps base. It is located approximately 70 miles northeast of Wilmington, NC, and 135 miles southeast of Raleigh, NC.
The Self Storage market has been very active during the second half of 2022, favoring Sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self-storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information, visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM
(843) 342-7650
Dale@MidcoastProperties.com
