Glagoslav Publications Publishes a Collection of Ballads and Romances by Adam Mickiewicz in English Translation
The year 2022 has been designated the Year of Romanticism in Poland. An even two hundred years have passed since the first publication of Adam Mickiewicz’s Ballads and Romances — a collection of lyrics which has the same significance for Polish literature as Wordsworth and Coleridge’s Lyrical Ballads has for the English. Poems of love, the supernatural, and the exotic, Mickiewicz’s first volume of poetry achieved a level of sublimity that immediately set him at the head of all Polish writers — a position he sustained throughout his life with his lyrical, narrative, dramatic, and epic poetry, and which he continues to hold today. In cooperation with the Polish Cultural Institute of London, Glagoslav brings out an anniversary edition of Mickiewicz’s Ballads and Romances in the English translation of Charles S. Kraszewski. The collection includes all the poems of the 1822 edition, plus the ballads added shortly before the poet’s death to the 1852, Leipzig edition.
About The Author:
Adam Mickiewicz (1798–1855) is the national poet of Poland. He was successful in every genre that he took in hand, setting the benchmark for excellence in poetry, prose and drama, for all the writers that came after him. His lyric poems, collected in Ballads and Romances (1822), ushered in the Romantic Movement in Polish literature. His narrative poems, Grażyna (1823) and Konrad Wallenrod (1828), reveal his sustained mastery of longer poetic genres. Mickiewicz’s epic in twelve books, Pan Tadeusz (1834), is universally recognised as Poland’s national epic, as well as the last Virgilian epic composed in Europe. Forefathers’ Eve (available in English translation from Glagoslav) is a four-part monumental drama that deals both with particular themes of Poland’s subjugation to the empires of Russia, Prussia and Austria, and general themes — the sense of love, both erotic and Platonic, time and eternity, fellowship and the Communion of the Saints. Compared to the work of Dante and Goethe, it is this masterpiece of Polish monumental drama that elevates Mickiewicz to the ranks of what Eliot liked to call the "great Europeans." Among Mickiewicz’s prose works, his lectures at the Collège de France on Slavic Literature are noteworthy. Adam Mickiewicz died in southern Europe while attempting to recruit troops to fight against the Tsarist empire.
About The Translator:
Charles S. Kraszewski (b. 1962) is a poet and translator, creative in both English and Polish. He is the author of three volumes of original verse in English (Diet of Nails; Beast; Chanameed), and one in Polish (Hallo, Sztokholm). He also authored a satirical novel Accomplices, You Ask? (San Francisco: Montag, 2021). He translates from Polish, Czech and Slovak into English, and from English and Spanish into Polish. He is a member of the Union of Polish Writers Abroad (London) and of the Association of Polish Writers (SPP, Kraków).
Title: Ballads and Romances
Author: Adam Mickiewicz
Translator: Charles S. Kraszewski
Publisher: Glagoslav Publications
Language: English
ISBN: 9781804840009, 9781804840016, 9781804840023
Extent: 138 pages
Price: €19.99 (PB), €27.99 (HB), €9.95 (e-book)
Format: paperback, hardback, e-book
