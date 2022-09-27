International Ballet Stars to Perform in Hershey, PA
A gala performance of internationally renowned ballet stars from the world’s leading ballet companies, A Night of Stars comes to historic Hershey Theatre, Hershey, PA, on Sat. Oct. 8, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Visit hersheytheatre.com for tickets.
Hershey, PA, September 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A Night of Stars is coming to Hershey Theatre, Hershey, PA, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. A showcase of internationally renowned dancers from the world’s leading ballet companies, this unique collection of ballet's brightest lights will shine on the historic Hershey Theatre stage for one unforgettable evening.
"A Night of Stars is a one-of-a-kind experience, in that it's a collection of world-class talent from leading ballet companies sharing the same stage," said Davit Karapetyan, Artistic Director for Pennsylvania Ballet Academy, who, along with his wife, Vanessa Zahorian, the Academy's Artistic Director, were instrumental in organizing the event. "This is a rare opportunity for audiences in our area to witness this amazing art form at a level they otherwise might never have been exposed to, and our dancers are looking forward to delivering a truly magical performance."
"The dancers taking the stage for A Night of Stars represent eight countries, including the U.S., China, Japan, Spain, Germany, the Philippines, Cuba, and the Ukraine, from leading companies like the San Francisco Ballet, the Washington Ballet, the Philadelphia Ballet, the Atlanta Ballet and Germany's Bayerisches Staatsballet," Karapetyan said. "Like the Olympics, Ballet is an art form that transcends racial, cultural and national barriers, bringing dancers and audiences alike together in a way that few human undertakings can. I'm proud of the talent we've assembled for our Pennsylvania audience, and my wife and I are excited to be a part of such a special evening. We also want to thank Pennsylvania Ballet Academy for helping us bring this event into fruition."
For tickets, visit hersheytheatre.com.
Contact:
Sean Malakin
Email: smalakin@hooverinc.com
Phone: 800 692 7294 Ext. 1105
Visit: paballetacademy.org
