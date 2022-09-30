Broadtree Partners Closes Fund IV
Broadtree Partners is pleased to announce it has successfully closed its fourth fund. Fund IV will continue to follow Broadtree’s operator-centric strategy of investing in and scaling small businesses in the micro-cap market.
Charlotte, NC, September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Charlotte-based private equity firm, Broadtree Partners, announced it has successfully closed its fourth fund. Broadtree Partners Fund IV will be the continuation of Broadtree’s operator-centric strategy of investing in and scaling small businesses in the micro-cap market. Over the next four years, Broadtree expects to invest in/acquire 8-10 businesses with $1-10MM of EBITDA across a diverse set of industries. Past funds have included investments in Business Services, Healthcare, Government Contracting, Packaging, Industrial Services, Light Manufacturing, Tech-Enabled Services, and Software. The funds raised include commitments from institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals.
“We are very pleased to have been oversubscribed for this fund and look forward to adding even more resources to grow our private equity platform,” said Dave Slenzak, Managing Partner of Broadtree Partners. “This Fund, in particular, generated quick momentum and interest from both existing and new investors solidifying ongoing support for our investment strategy.”
Central to Broadtree’s strategy is a unique Operating Partner/Executive-in-Residence model in which Broadtree hires highly driven leaders with a proven track record of successfully building teams and leading organizations. These Operating Partners will ultimately become CEOs in the companies acquired by Broadtree and will lead the day-to-day of each business. Broadtree’s Executive-in-Residence strategy provides a unique set of resources for small businesses and creates flexibility for founders and entrepreneurs to either seamless transition from their companies or continue to stay involved and partner with Broadtree’s Operating Partners to accelerate growth.
“This fourth fund will allow us to continue investing in and promoting the success of entrepreneurial operators and leaders that aspire to run a small business,” Brad Batten, a Managing Partner, emphasized. “I am excited to continue building our team and I look forward to welcoming our future cohorts of high-caliber operating talent.”
“Our operator-centric model is more relevant than ever in an era of retiring baby boomers who are looking to transition their businesses. We’re very excited to continue to create value at this end of the market by successfully growing and scaling small companies in partnership with our CEOs,” Johannes Zwick, a Managing Partner, added.
The first investment from Fund IV was completed in December 2021 with the successful acquisition of Semify, a tech-enabled services business providing white-labeled SEO services.
About Broadtree Partners
Broadtree Partners, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a lower-middle market PE firm with an operator-centric model. Broadtree’s team of operators and entrepreneurs works very closely with owners throughout the transaction process and transition to running the day-to-day operations after an acquisition. By leading with its high-caliber operating talent, Broadtree’s unique Executive-in-Residence approach provides owners with the flexibility to preserve their legacy by either exiting their companies and seamlessly changing leadership, or by partnering with Broadtree’s operational and financial resources to further accelerate growth. Broadtree’s goal is to fuel sustainable, long-term growth while preserving the company’s core values. Learn more at www.broadtreepartners.com.
