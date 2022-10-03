Cardplayer Lifestyle to Host Mixed Game Festival III at Malta’s Portomaso Casino
The poker media outlet’s third Mixed Game Festival will be held from October 25-27 as part of the Malta Poker Festival at Portomaso Casino. It will feature three straight days of low-stakes cash games catering to lovers of all poker variants highlighted by a H.O.R.S.E. tournament and plenty of added value and freebie giveaways.
St. Julian's, Malta, October 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cardplayer Lifestyle will be hosting its third Mixed Game Festival and second live event of the year later this month. It will feature three straight days of low-stakes cash games catering to lovers of all poker variants highlighted by a €230 buy-in H.O.R.S.E. tournament. The events will be held at Malta’s Portomaso Casino under the auspices of the Malta Poker Festival.
The festivities kick off on Tuesday, October 25 with a €230 buy-in H.O.R.S.E. tournament with unlimited reentries, marking the first time such an event has ever been added to the Malta Poker Festival’s schedule.
Aside from the prize pool, the tournament will feature extra added value for players in the form of “Bubble Protection,” courtesy of BadBeat Clothing, and a €550 Malta Poker Festival Main Event seat awarded to the winner, courtesy of Pokercoaching.com.
Beyond the tournament, dealer’s choice fixed limit €5/10 cash games will be running on three successive evenings, with higher limit mixed games available upon request.
All H.O.R.S.E. tournament and dealer’s choice cash game players will be eligible for numerous other prizes and giveaways, such as mixed game-focused poker books, T-shirts, poker training site memberships, and more.
“I’m elated to be hosting our first ever Mixed Game Festival in Europe,” said Cardplayer Lifestyle founder Robbie Strazynski. “The Portomaso Casino has always been a top international poker destination and it’s a genuine privilege to help get mixed games officially included under the Malta Poker Festival umbrella for the first time.”
Malta Poker Festival founder Ivonne Montealegre shared similar sentiments, saying that, “The H.O.R.S.E. tournament is guaranteed to be a fun, unique and exciting event and the action at the mixed game cash tables will be hot. We have been hearing players asking for more than Texas Hold’em and PLO for a while, so it’s great to have Cardplayer Lifestyle help enhance the poker offerings here on our postcard island of Malta.”
Strazynski added, “The vibe at our two previous Mixed Game Festivals in Las Vegas was entirely positive, and I’m looking forward to seeing that energy at the poker tables in Malta. Between the island’s passionate local mixed game poker community and the hundreds of players flying in for the Malta Poker Festival’s many other scheduled events, I’m sure that our mixed game tables will be rocking. Plus, we’ll have one of our reporters on site producing daily recaps of each day’s mixed game activity, so our players can look forward to seeing their names highlighted on our website and social media channels.”
For more information, contact Robbie Strazynski at robbie@cardplayerlifestyle.com.
About Cardplayer Lifestyle
Founded in 2009, Cardplayerlifestyle.com is dedicated to bringing fans the latest news, interviews, op-eds, and strategy and lifestyle pieces from the world of poker. In addition to publishing some of the most interesting stories the world of poker has to offer, including exclusive features on top poker personalities, Cardplayer Lifestyle also provides readers with unique strategy pieces and the most comprehensive reviews of popular poker training courses. The company’s inaugural Mixed Game Festival was held in October 2021.
The festivities kick off on Tuesday, October 25 with a €230 buy-in H.O.R.S.E. tournament with unlimited reentries, marking the first time such an event has ever been added to the Malta Poker Festival’s schedule.
Aside from the prize pool, the tournament will feature extra added value for players in the form of “Bubble Protection,” courtesy of BadBeat Clothing, and a €550 Malta Poker Festival Main Event seat awarded to the winner, courtesy of Pokercoaching.com.
Beyond the tournament, dealer’s choice fixed limit €5/10 cash games will be running on three successive evenings, with higher limit mixed games available upon request.
All H.O.R.S.E. tournament and dealer’s choice cash game players will be eligible for numerous other prizes and giveaways, such as mixed game-focused poker books, T-shirts, poker training site memberships, and more.
“I’m elated to be hosting our first ever Mixed Game Festival in Europe,” said Cardplayer Lifestyle founder Robbie Strazynski. “The Portomaso Casino has always been a top international poker destination and it’s a genuine privilege to help get mixed games officially included under the Malta Poker Festival umbrella for the first time.”
Malta Poker Festival founder Ivonne Montealegre shared similar sentiments, saying that, “The H.O.R.S.E. tournament is guaranteed to be a fun, unique and exciting event and the action at the mixed game cash tables will be hot. We have been hearing players asking for more than Texas Hold’em and PLO for a while, so it’s great to have Cardplayer Lifestyle help enhance the poker offerings here on our postcard island of Malta.”
Strazynski added, “The vibe at our two previous Mixed Game Festivals in Las Vegas was entirely positive, and I’m looking forward to seeing that energy at the poker tables in Malta. Between the island’s passionate local mixed game poker community and the hundreds of players flying in for the Malta Poker Festival’s many other scheduled events, I’m sure that our mixed game tables will be rocking. Plus, we’ll have one of our reporters on site producing daily recaps of each day’s mixed game activity, so our players can look forward to seeing their names highlighted on our website and social media channels.”
For more information, contact Robbie Strazynski at robbie@cardplayerlifestyle.com.
About Cardplayer Lifestyle
Founded in 2009, Cardplayerlifestyle.com is dedicated to bringing fans the latest news, interviews, op-eds, and strategy and lifestyle pieces from the world of poker. In addition to publishing some of the most interesting stories the world of poker has to offer, including exclusive features on top poker personalities, Cardplayer Lifestyle also provides readers with unique strategy pieces and the most comprehensive reviews of popular poker training courses. The company’s inaugural Mixed Game Festival was held in October 2021.
Contact
Cardplayer LifestyleContact
Robert Strazynski
213-973-6812
https://cardplayerlifestyle.com
Robert Strazynski
213-973-6812
https://cardplayerlifestyle.com
Categories