Cardplayer Lifestyle to Host Mixed Game Festival III at Malta’s Portomaso Casino

The poker media outlet’s third Mixed Game Festival will be held from October 25-27 as part of the Malta Poker Festival at Portomaso Casino. It will feature three straight days of low-stakes cash games catering to lovers of all poker variants highlighted by a H.O.R.S.E. tournament and plenty of added value and freebie giveaways.