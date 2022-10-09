The If You Could See Me Project Welcomes Brand New Podcaster to Fledgling Network
New podcast seeks to expand the If You Could See Me Project's reach for empowering, inspiring, radical content that takes shame off the table.
Portland, OR, October 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The If You Could See Me Project is proud to announce the latest edition to their growing podcast network. "Radical Joy: Moments of Wisdom, Wonder, and Hope with James E. Bullard" will debut on Wednesday, October 12 on all podcast streaming platforms.
James E. Bullard, is a Southern gentleman and peddler of optimism. He listens to and works with people interested in living their lives more fully. Their stories, combined with his experiences, help this avid traveler, entertainer, and writer share insights to inspire more joy and squelch fears in squeezing the most out of every moment. Chockablock with anecdotes and colorful vernacular, a conversation with James "isn’t one you’ll soon forget," says, Erin Mahone, Founder of The If You Could See Me Project. "After our interview on If You Could See Me Coffee and Conversation in June of 2022, we knew James' was exactly the kind of voice we want to highlight on our network. One that challenges the status quo with optimism, compassion, and fierceness." Time with James may just put you on a fast track to getting more out of what you’re putting in. "Radical Joy" will consist of short episodes filled with inspirations, observations, and insights into how to live life more fully. James is reimagining masculinity, success, friendship, and joy providing insights we all wish we’d been given in our 20s.
The If You Could See Me Project is a 501c3 nonprofit, multimedia storytelling initiative committed to creating safe and affirming spaces for stories that often go untold as a result of the shame and stigma associated with mental health, trauma, disability, and marginalized identities. IYCSM hosts virtual and in-person workshops and groups, live storytelling events, four podcasts, an open submission blog, YouTube channel, and active social media community. The Project is inviting participants and audiences to take shame off the table and imagine a world in which we can remove the masks and speak openly about our beautiful, messy, complicated humanity.
