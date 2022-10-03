Securisyn Medical Awarded Technology Breakthroughs Contract with Premier, Inc.
Littleton, CO, October 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Securisyn Medical, LLC, a commercial-stage medical technology company and developer of the innovative SolidAIRity Flex® Oral Endotracheal Tube Stabilizer System, designed for unmatched stability of life-sustaining endotracheal (breathing) tubes for ventilated patients, has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier Inc., as part of their Technology Breakthroughs program. This new agreement, effective January 1, 2023, will allow Premier’s alliance of over 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for SolidAIRity Flex®. SolidAIRity Flex® – the first and only ventilated patient airway stabilization device in the market that is comprised of a patented Interlock™ Collar and adjustable tube stabilizer that interconnects with corresponding recesses to prevent clinically significant movement of the endotracheal tube against increased external force - the root cause of unplanned extubation, the unintended removal of a patient's endotracheal tube.
“We are honored to be recognized by Premier’s Technology Breakthroughs program and are excited to make the SolidAIRity Flex® available to safety-focused healthcare institutions for the benefit of mechanically ventilated patients and their caregivers,” said Securisyn Medical President and CEO Mark Bruning. “Receiving this highly regarded contract award represents continued validation of Securisyn’s clinically differentiated product line. Further, with the support and expertise of our recently announced manufacturing and commercialization partnership with SunMed Group Holdings, a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of one of the world’s most comprehensive portfolios of consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care, firmly positions us to provide SolidAIRity Flex® to Premier’s vast network of healthcare customers. The SolidAIRity Flex® and its family of Interlock™ enabled airway securement devices have demonstrated the ability to eliminate preventable tube movement and all the resulting negative clinical sequalae that can follow when tube slippage occurs. These often avoidable complications of tube movement are dangerous for patients, stressful and time-consuming to medical professionals, and costly to the healthcare system.”
Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 250,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.
About the SolidAIRity Flex® Oral Endotracheal Tube Stabilizer System
SolidAIRity Flex® with its Interlock™ Collar, has interlocking ribs that provide increased force resistance to tube movement when engaged with the opposing tower recesses. This innovative design reduces the risk of accidental removal of a patient’s life-sustaining breathing tube and its associated costs to hospitals. In addition to reducing the risk of unplanned extubation, the interlocking design and continuous adhesive bond to the ET tube prevents tube slippage within the device, eliminating the need for tube depth repositioning by hospital staff. With hospitals reporting severe staff shortages, reducing the time needed for tube maintenance allows clinicians to focus on critical patient care activities. Lastly, SolidAIRity Flex® uses high-density, non-absorbent foam, with increased surface area, designed to reduce Medical Device-Related Pressure Injuries, improving safety to patients, and reducing the associated costs to hospitals.
About Securisyn
Securisyn Medical, LLC (www.securisyn.com) headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, is an innovative medical technology and solutions company dedicated to enhancing ventilated patient safety and broader smooth tube and catheter securement, preventing unplanned extubation (UE) and its associated complications, providing peace of mind for patients, their families, and practitioners and decreasing healthcare costs through ethical, profitable, and sustainable business practices. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to eliminate preventable deaths related to airway management and catheter migration and has selected life-threatening conditions of UE with its patented SolidAIRity® family of airway securement devices as the initial clinical application of its technology.
