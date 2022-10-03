Influencer Commerce Company Nillio Partners with Coresight Research and Leading Industry Partners for Its Third Annual 10.10 Shopping Festival
Nillio’s Influencer Commerce Platform Allows Brands and Retailers to Empower Influencers to Sell Branded Products Through Their Own Storefront
Hollywood, FL, October 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Social commerce platform Nillio is pleased to announce its partnership with leading retail research company Coresight Research to power its third annual 10.10 shopping.
10.10 is an annual, purpose-driven livestream shopping festival that connects consumers with brands and retailers to jump-start the holiday shopping season with special deals and exclusive offerings, while giving back to charity. The festival this year builds on the success of the 2021 10.10 festival that featured more than 30 retailers and more than 10 charities.
According to Coresight Research’s 2022 US social commerce survey, 65% of US consumers use social media as part of the shopping process, and 60% of those use social media to research and discover products in the clothing, footwear and accessories category—the highest among all categories.
Nillio is breaking new ground in social commerce with the first platform that empowers influencers to sell a curation of products directly to their followers in a multi-brand social store. By working with Nillio, brands and retailers align interests with influencers, empowering them to create social stores and generate high commissions from selling branded products.
Deborah Weinswig, CEO and Founder of Coresight Research, said, “As brands and retailers face an inflationary environment following the pandemic, they are reinventing their business to stimulate demand and drive conversion. Shopping festivals provide great deals and special offers to consumers to help them cope with inflation and prepare for the holiday season. And cost-effective marketing methods such as livestream shopping and social commerce are ideal channels for brands and retailers to not only drive revenue, but also create deeper connections with their consumers, enhance brand and product education, reduce return rates and increase customer satisfaction during an uncertain economic environment.”
Nillio Founder Gil Elias added, “We are excited to partner with Coresight and industry-leading platforms and retailers to showcase the power of the influencer economy. We are confident that our platform will help influencers and retailers alike to drive revenue, enhance consumer engagement and build brand awareness.”
About Nillio
Nillio is a social commerce platform where influencers earn commissions by promoting and selling a curated selection of their favorite brands on their own social store. Nillio enables brands to engage seamlessly with passionate influencers, aligning interests in a strategic win-win. By empowering influencers to create storefronts, brands win love and respect, without the time-consuming (and costly!) hassles from upfront influencer negotiation, relationship problems or returned purchases. By creating their own Nillio storefronts, influencers generate commissions from selling the brands they are most passionate about, and can represent products as a part of their life and personal brand. For more information visit nillio.io.
About Coresight Research
Coresight Research is a research and advisory firm specializing in retail and technology. Established in 2018 by leading global retail analyst Deborah Weinswig, the firm is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Lagos, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Mangalore (India). The firm provides data-driven analysis and strategic advisory to clients including retailers, brands, enterprise technology companies, accelerators and more. In addition to being renowned for its breadth and depth of research, Coresight Research is known for its expertise in the China market, helping clients with market entry and cross-border e-commerce strategies. Coresight Research is also known for its Innovator Intelligence platform, consisting of a vast network of technology entrepreneurs that it actively cultivates through events, mentorship, and regularly updated report coverage. For more information, visit www.coresight.com.
About the 10.10 shopping festival
The 10.10 Shopping Festival Powered by Coresight Research® was launched in 2020 with participation from 100 retailers and brands, 13 charities, and 11 supporting partners. The primary goal was to provide retailers and brands a vehicle to give back to national charities and simultaneously connect with consumers. The Shopping Festival generated significant impressions on social media as well as robust media coverage including Barron’s, Bloomberg News, CNBC, CNN, Good Morning America, New York Times, Progressive Grocer, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Women’s Wear Daily, and many more.
