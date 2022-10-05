UFO PR House Opens New Showroom in Los Angeles
UFO PR House Newly Opened Showroom Invoking Visibility and Conversation for Up-Coming Brands and International Designers.
Los Angeles, CA, October 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- UFO PR House is excited to announce the official opening of its Los Angeles showroom at 2115 W Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026. UFO is the acronym for “Unforgettable Fashion Outfits.”
Located adjacent to Echo Park and Silver Lake, the UFO PR House showroom space is designed to mirror the brand’s goals to spark joy and creativity. To capture this joyful energy, the design brings UFO PR House’s avant-garde brands’ innovative products and bold branding to life in a memorable, highly Instagrammable experience. Custom graphics and bold designs are incorporated into the space, while the use of dimension and scale suggests the limitless possibilities.
“We wanted the showroom to be an opportunity to set ourselves apart and be the voice for under-serving brands and designers around the world,” says John Thong Hoang Nguyen, Co-Founder of UFO PR House. “The showroom is a platform to highlight and champion up-coming brands and international designers to the affluent and trendsetting Los Angeles landscape, while providing the opportunity to experience and engage with the products up close.”
Making the most of the showroom’s footprint, UFO PR House efficiently utilized the space to display a variety of brands in a way that is both playful and engaging for the visitor, reflecting the respective brands’ characteristic of edginess, innovative nature and vibrancy. Inspired by the continuing evolution of the neighborhood, grass is lay out on the entrance path, cement roll is a center piece to display handbags from Valore London and shoes from custom Adidas, racks displaying seasonal collection from brands/designers around the globe. UFO PR House also created a feature wall that allows the display of custom face masks from the highly acclaimed designer Lance Victor Moore (Masks seen on Lady Gaga, Milla Jovovich, Grimes, Iris Van Herpen Collection, and etc.). As the UFO PR House continues to expand, this feature wall will be able to display the latest designs as they come, making them the focal point of the showroom. Other products are displayed on platforms of varying heights and racks on both side of the showroom, allowing visitors to experience variety of products from various brands around the world from every angle.
“The goal of the showroom was to bring our client’s brands to life,” says Kanna Taniuchi, Co-Founder of UFO PR House and Director of Custom Designs. “The showroom is a continuation of the idea that the brands/designers’ creative products should be celebrated, put on a pedestal, and treated like a gem or an art.”
Current Brands/Designers showcasing at the showroom are Jagne, Bohemian Society, Lidia Talaveta, Lance Victor Moore, JNG, Koko Blaq, RCSLA by Moustapha Ndiaye, Sage Winther, Peng, Le Kieu, Angel Star, Phang Hoang, Ichijiku, CLUB ROMA, Valore London.
For more information, visit www.instagram.com/ufoprhouse.
Anthony Vu Cao
310-977-0992
www.kineticmediagroup.com
