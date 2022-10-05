Professional Plastics Expands U.S. Northeast Distribution Capabilities
A new facility in Angola doubles the company’s footprint in Western New York and advances its development of a distribution hub and continued growth in the region.
Buffalo, NY, October 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Professional Plastics, a leading supplier of high performance plastics, announced today it has established a new distribution facility in Angola, New York, as part of the company’s North American growth strategy. This is the second Professional Plastics location to open in Western New York and will provide the space needed for the company to expand upon its distribution and manufacturing capabilities in separate, dedicated facilities.
Professional Plastics has provided innovative material solutions in the greater Buffalo area for over 20 years and its business continues to flourish. The company anticipates steady growth in many of the markets it serves, prompting the significant expansion. "We are strengthening our operations to meet the demands of our customers, particularly in the rapidly growing semiconductor industry where substantial increases are expected for years to come,” said Mark Casey, President – North America. “We are making investments to sustain continued growth and taking the steps needed to expand our distribution and manufacturing capabilities in the region.”
The company plans to enhance their U.S. Northeast distribution operations with the building’s additional square footage and features. The facility is conveniently located a mile from the interstate and offers over 42,000 square feet of warehouse space with 30’ clear height and 6 dock doors. Casey said, “The Angola location allows us to centralize our New York distribution activities in a single, larger facility with the proximity and capabilities to serve as a hub for the entire Northeastern United States.”
Creating a Northeast distribution hub demonstrates the company’s commitment to streamlining operations and its ability to evolve with the market to support a rapidly increasing customer-base. “Our expansion plans have always been based on where we can best serve our customers,” said Professional Plastics CEO David Kietzke. “The addition of the Angola distribution facility allows us to strategically increase our presence while strengthening our capabilities and relationships with our customers.”
The distribution hub in Angola is the 24th Professional Plastics location and will operate in conjunction with the company’s existing 50,000 square foot East Coast corporate office and manufacturing facility in Orchard Park. The company’s U.S. East operations were established in Buffalo, NY in 2002 with three employees. Today, Professional Plastics employs over 90 team members locally and projects to double that figure in the next three years.
In addition to the current warehousing and distribution capabilities at the Angola location, Professional Plastics is renovating the building’s office space and will relocate some commercial functions in early 2023.
About Professional Plastics
Professional Plastics is a leading distributor, manufacturer and fabricator of high performance plastics. With a worldwide network of 24 facilities strategically located in the United States, Singapore, Taiwan and the Philippines, the company provides a powerful combination of local expertise and global reach. As a global leader, the company provides innovative material solutions for every industry, specializing in plastic sheet, rod, tube, film and fabricated parts. Family-owned and operated for over 35 years, Professional Plastics emphasizes an individualized approach to provide the best selection, service and pricing to make every customer experience outstanding. For more information on Professional Plastics, visit professionalplastics.com.
