Toxin Free USA Sues Procter & Gamble for Oral-B Dental Floss Allegedly Containing Toxic PFAS
Washington, DC, October 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Toxin Free USA, a nonprofit dedicated to consumer protection and education, filed a lawsuit against Procter & Gamble (P&G), alleging deceptive marketing of Oral-B Glide dental floss based on results of a screening test for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
The complaint alleges: Oral-B Glide floss prominently features “Pro-Health” on the packaging. P&G’s Pro-Health line is “aimed at consumers willing to pay more for products that touted health benefits, as opposed to flavor or cosmetic appeal.” But P&G fails to disclose PFAS in their products.
Developed in the 1940s, PFAS, including PFOA, PFOS and PTFE, are a class of 9,000+ man-made chemicals. The complaint further alleges: Known as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment, PFAS bioaccumulate in human bodies and can be harmful at very low levels. PFAS have been linked to cancer, autoimmune disease, thyroid disease, liver damage, decreased fertility, birth defects, hormone disruption, obesity, decreased immunity, and high blood pressure.
On August 26, the EPA announced a proposal to list historically common PFAS, PFOA and PFOS, as hazardous substances under the Superfund law. “Communities have suffered far too long from exposure to these forever chemicals… Under this proposed rule, EPA will both help protect communities from PFAS pollution and seek to hold polluters accountable...” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan.
Toxin Free USA believes the entire class of PFAS, not just PFOA and PFOS, should be regulated and phased out of commerce.
PFAS are traditionally found in food packaging, nonstick cookware, stain and water-resistant clothing, and firefighting foam. However, Toxin Free USA’s investigations have uncovered that PFAS are becoming increasingly pervasive in consumer products.
The complaint alleges tests show that Oral-B Glide contains high levels of organofluorine, a PFAS indicator.
“It’s shocking that a product meant to support good hygiene and health, allegedly contains substances that do the exact opposite. P&G shouldn’t use the words ‘Pro-Health’ or anything similar to describe products that allegedly could potentially damage their customers’ health,” said Diana Reeves, executive director of Toxin Free USA.
The Oral-B suit, filed under the D.C. Consumer Protection Procedures Act by the nonprofit’s counsel, Richman Law & Policy, seeks to end the allegedly deceptive labeling and marketing of Oral-B Glide products.
GMO/Toxin Free USA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit advocating for a clean, healthy food system and environment, non-toxic consumer products, and educating consumers about the hazards of GMOs, synthetic pesticides and other toxins. www.toxinfreeusa.org
