Saelig Launches Pico Technology Kits for Heavy-Duty vehicle and Off-Highway Equipment Testing and Fault Diagnosis
Three new diagnostic kits from Pico Technology serve the heavy equipment industry. All kit accessories have been selected on their suitability for testing in the harsh HD-OH environment.
Fairport, NY, October 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. has announced new diagnostic kits for Heavy-Duty vehicle and Off-Highway (HD-OH) equipment diagnosis, built around a dedicated PicoScope automotive oscilloscope. Created especially for fault diagnosis on trucks, tractors, forklifts, boats, combine harvesters, excavators and more, the kits contain a modified PS4425A PicoScope having additional protection to better withstand off-highway conditions. The scope is fully supported by Pico Technology’s class-leading, and free, PicoScope 7 Automotive software. The included accessories help users quickly connect and easily carry out non-intrusive and non-invasive measurements on a wide variety of systems and components found in these vehicles.
There are 3 kits to serve the heavy equipment industry: the Entry (PQ324), Expert (PQ331), and Elite (PQ332) kits. All kit accessories have been selected on their suitability for testing in the HD-OH environment. For example, 5m test leads are included as standard to ensure that users have longer lead lengths available, as required to reach test locations around the vehicles and equipment encountered. Likewise, sets of breakout leads that fit typical HD-OH electrical system connectors are included to facilitate non-intrusive measurements on these vehicles and equipment.
Adding to the Entry kit contents, the Expert kit includes a WPS500X pressure sensor and accessories for fuel, air intake, and exhaust pressure testing. Additional breakout leads are also included. The Elite kit includes dual WPS600C pressure transducers, suitable for hydraulic system testing. The Elite kit also features an additional current clamp for testing multiple electrical actuators.
HD-OH guided tests are included in the supplied PicoScope 7 Automotive software. These cover tests for 24 V batteries, Bosch Denoxtronic, J1939 communications, engine and hydraulic systems, and include information and materials to help HD-OH technicians through their oscilloscope diagnostics tasks.
Made by Pico Technology, Europe’s award-winning test and measurement manufacturer, all of the PicoScope HD-OH kits are available now from Saelig Company, Inc. their USA technical distributor. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig 888-7SAELIG.
There are 3 kits to serve the heavy equipment industry: the Entry (PQ324), Expert (PQ331), and Elite (PQ332) kits. All kit accessories have been selected on their suitability for testing in the HD-OH environment. For example, 5m test leads are included as standard to ensure that users have longer lead lengths available, as required to reach test locations around the vehicles and equipment encountered. Likewise, sets of breakout leads that fit typical HD-OH electrical system connectors are included to facilitate non-intrusive measurements on these vehicles and equipment.
Adding to the Entry kit contents, the Expert kit includes a WPS500X pressure sensor and accessories for fuel, air intake, and exhaust pressure testing. Additional breakout leads are also included. The Elite kit includes dual WPS600C pressure transducers, suitable for hydraulic system testing. The Elite kit also features an additional current clamp for testing multiple electrical actuators.
HD-OH guided tests are included in the supplied PicoScope 7 Automotive software. These cover tests for 24 V batteries, Bosch Denoxtronic, J1939 communications, engine and hydraulic systems, and include information and materials to help HD-OH technicians through their oscilloscope diagnostics tasks.
Made by Pico Technology, Europe’s award-winning test and measurement manufacturer, all of the PicoScope HD-OH kits are available now from Saelig Company, Inc. their USA technical distributor. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig 888-7SAELIG.
Contact
Saelig Co., Inc.Contact
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
Categories