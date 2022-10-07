Sencore Introduces the Impulse 400D Commercial TV 4K UHD Receiver/Decoder
Sioux Falls, SD, October 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sencore, the gateway to video delivery, is again adding to their vast Commercial TV portfolio, with the release of the Impulse 400D 4K UHD Receiver/Decoder. The Impulse 400D is a 1RU receiver/decoder with an expanded port selection boasting multiple ASI inputs/outputs, dual SDI outputs, DVB-S/S2/S2X dual satellite tuners, and more. Additional capabilities include input failover, enhanced multiplexing, and API/SNMP integration options.
The Impulse 400D is a powerful, cost-effective 4K UHD receiver/decoder/gateway that supports MPEG-2/H.264/H.265/AVS+/AVS2 UHD/HD/SD video and all major audio codecs. With its vast array of RF and IP input options, the Impulse 400D is the ideal Commercial TV solution for RF signal reception, program descrambling, multiplexing, downscaling and decoding.
About Sencore
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is a rapidly growing technology company that provides a broad range of innovative products and services enabling efficient, high-quality video delivery. Sencore continues to meet the needs of modern media with a cutting-edge product portfolio, backed by best-in-industry support. Sencore works in close collaboration with customers to provide solutions for the content delivery challenges of today and tomorrow, enabling them to deliver high-quality content throughout their networks.
Chelsea Hamann
+1-605-978-4600
www.sencore.com
