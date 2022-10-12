Sold – Main Street Self Storage in Havelock, NC
Hilton Head Island, SC, October 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller of Main Street Self Storage in Havelock, NC with Hal H. Tanner, III as the lead broker. Hal is an esteemed broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast. The facility was sold to an out-of-state investment company.
This facility, located at 242 E. Main Street in Havelock, NC features 31,231 +/- RSF with 257 traditional drive-up and climate-controlled units plus parking on approximately 7.18 +/- acres with the potential for expansion. Amenities include 24-hour video surveillance, gated keypad access, and an office with retail supplies.
Located in the fast-growing area of Havelock, NC, the facility is just minutes away from the base gate at the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. It is approximately 19 miles southeast of New Bern, NC, 17 miles northwest of Morehead City, NC, and 57 miles northeast of Jacksonville, NC.
The Self Storage market has been very active during 2022, favoring Sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.
Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading self-storage brokerage firm in the Southeast, welcomes your call to discuss the strength of today’s market.
Hal H. Tanner, III
(919) 922-5757
Hal@MidcoastProperties.com
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
