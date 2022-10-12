New Management at Teamworks Somerset Announces Major Renovations Underway
Somerset, MA, October 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On September 28, Teamworks purchased its previously franchised Somerset location as well as the building where it operates. This is Teamworks’ seventh sport and recreation facility, in addition to its other businesses which include Five Star Sports Rehab & Physical Therapy (Acton, MA), Teamworks Sports Performance (Acton, MA) and Teamworks Adventure Camp (Westford, MA).
With the purchase of the building, Teamworks plans to make some significant upgrades that will commence immediately. Some of the main upgrades will be to the playing surfaces, which will help improve and expand some of the programming at the facility. These will be done in phases to limit disruption in normal operations. The main turf field will be replaced with a larger, non-boarded turf field that will be used for soccer, flag football, field hockey, lacrosse, baseball/softball and more. On the other side of the facility, a new synthetic surface will be installed for volleyball, basketball, futsal, pickleball, and more. In addition, there will be a small turf field with batting cages for baseball and softball. Some of the other improvements will include a repaved parking lot, party room improvements, added insulation, outdoor sand volleyball courts, building repair, and a fresh coat of paint inside and out.
“We’re excited to be in Somerset and look forward to working with local organizations,” Kevin O’Connell, Teamworks’ President, stated, “We’re really trying to improve this facility so that we can offer a better product and more programs, while staying at an affordable price point.”
If interested in booking a time at Teamworks Somerset, or if you have questions on the upcoming programming, contact the General Manager Steve Simmons at: 508.676.3939 or ssimmons@twcenters.com.
Kevin O'Connell
978-287-0212
https://teamworkssomerset.com
