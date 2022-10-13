VyaPay and RETISIO Enter Strategic Partnership to Transform Digital Payments
VyaPay, a Registered Payment Facilitator, enters strategic partnership with RETISIO to offer its digital payments solution through RETISIO’s superior eCommerce software platform.
Scottsdale, AZ, October 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- VyaPay, Payments for a New Age, today announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with RETISIO to offer its digital payments solution through RETISIO’s superior eCommerce software platform, which helps their clients sell more online while reducing annual spend.
“With the increasing demand for embedded digital payments, we are the perfect solution to serve this important eCommerce market,” said Wain Swapp, CEO at VyaPay. “VyaPay is delighted to have RETISIO as our partner in this space and looks forward to providing each of their clients with the most simplified pricing, boarding, and ongoing support solution they’ve ever experienced.”
“As a lifelong digital commerce practitioner, familiar with so many eCommerce solutions in the market, I appreciate when a company has the vision and execution to deliver a solution that revolutionizes and modernizes how clients manage their business and does so with true care and support,” said Tony Moores, Chief Technical Officer at RETISIO. “In a world where financial gain is often put ahead of how one can best serve the client’s needs, VyaPay, like RETISIO, always puts the client first with their superior digital payments acceptance solutions.”
As businesses' needs are evolving and they look for an all-in-one platform, this is the perfect time for clients new to RETISIO to select the right partner for digital payments acceptance from the very start. For seasoned clients, this is a great time to review their payments experience to ensure it delivers the best possible fit for their business. VyaPay is pleased to provide all RETISIO clients with consultations, statement reviews, and proposals based on their individual and unique needs.
About VyaPay
VyaPay, LLC based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a Registered Payment Facilitator helping companies transform their digital payments experience. VyaPay’s platform offers a wide range of features including tokenization, recurring billing, purchase card level III, government card acceptance, and eCheck in addition to the ability to accept all major card brands such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover. Learn more by visiting https://vyapay.com.
About RETISIO
Our mission at RETISIO is to challenge the status quo by building cost-effective, future-ready solutions for digital commerce. We experienced first-hand the challenges and potential pitfalls that you face on a day-to-day basis. We developed our best-in-breed, AI-driven eCommerce platform, RETISIO Commerce, to help you overcome these challenges and innovate quickly. Learn more at https://retisio.com.
“With the increasing demand for embedded digital payments, we are the perfect solution to serve this important eCommerce market,” said Wain Swapp, CEO at VyaPay. “VyaPay is delighted to have RETISIO as our partner in this space and looks forward to providing each of their clients with the most simplified pricing, boarding, and ongoing support solution they’ve ever experienced.”
“As a lifelong digital commerce practitioner, familiar with so many eCommerce solutions in the market, I appreciate when a company has the vision and execution to deliver a solution that revolutionizes and modernizes how clients manage their business and does so with true care and support,” said Tony Moores, Chief Technical Officer at RETISIO. “In a world where financial gain is often put ahead of how one can best serve the client’s needs, VyaPay, like RETISIO, always puts the client first with their superior digital payments acceptance solutions.”
As businesses' needs are evolving and they look for an all-in-one platform, this is the perfect time for clients new to RETISIO to select the right partner for digital payments acceptance from the very start. For seasoned clients, this is a great time to review their payments experience to ensure it delivers the best possible fit for their business. VyaPay is pleased to provide all RETISIO clients with consultations, statement reviews, and proposals based on their individual and unique needs.
About VyaPay
VyaPay, LLC based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a Registered Payment Facilitator helping companies transform their digital payments experience. VyaPay’s platform offers a wide range of features including tokenization, recurring billing, purchase card level III, government card acceptance, and eCheck in addition to the ability to accept all major card brands such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover. Learn more by visiting https://vyapay.com.
About RETISIO
Our mission at RETISIO is to challenge the status quo by building cost-effective, future-ready solutions for digital commerce. We experienced first-hand the challenges and potential pitfalls that you face on a day-to-day basis. We developed our best-in-breed, AI-driven eCommerce platform, RETISIO Commerce, to help you overcome these challenges and innovate quickly. Learn more at https://retisio.com.
Contact
VyaPayContact
Sherrie Bryant
833-489-2729
vyapay.com
Sherrie Bryant
833-489-2729
vyapay.com
Categories