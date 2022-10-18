CIG Financial Expands Relationship with TruDecision to Build Captive Lending for AutoNation
Irving, TX, October 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CIG Financial, an AutoNation Company (CIG) that will be rebranded AutoNation Finance, announced today that they will be expanding their partnership with Irving, Texas-based TruDecision Inc. (TruDecision) as they build out the captive lending business for AutoNation. On July 21, 2022, AutoNation announced an agreement to acquire CIG in order to extend its relationship with its customers to include the entire vehicle ownership cycle. TruDecision will deliver sophisticated modeling and analytics that form a key component CIG’s competitive program offering.
TruDecision provides a revolutionary analytic platform as a service, where highly sophisticated models are rapidly deployed to transform lending strategy. The company, founded by seasoned auto finance and analytic technology executives, focuses on driving bottom line results by linking the lender’s unique operational approach to quantitative tools that achieve significant performance improvement. “Models should never be created in a vacuum,” said Daniel Parry, CEO of TruDecision. “In order to achieve meaningful results, these tools must be developed with a deep understanding of the business environment within which they are deployed. We are proud to partner with a top organization like CIG that embraces a quantitative approach to propel performance and the dealer experience to the next level.”
“We have always been recognized by our commitment to bringing value to our dealer partners in order to help them achieve greater sales,” said Jeff Butler, President of CIG Financial. “As we expand to serve AutoNation dealerships, this becomes more important than ever. The ability to offer highly competitive terms on more approvals is a critical part of delivering on that commitment,” he said. “The team at TruDecision not only offers best-in-class solutions to help us achieve this, but their substantial experience as auto lenders enables us to seamlessly integrate their models into our existing operations,” said Butler.
About CIG Financial
CIG, headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is an indirect automobile finance company helping franchise and independent car dealers provide financing for their customers. CIG has provided high quality service to dealers and customers for over 37 years and is currently approved and lending in 22 states. For more information, visit www.cigfinancial.com.
About TruDecision
TruDecision is a fintech company focused on providing sophisticated analytic solutions to consumer lenders that deliver superior bottom-line results. TruDecision serves banks, credit unions and finance companies across multiple lending products, including auto, motorcycle and unsecured personal loans in the United States and Canada. They offer expert product origination scores, as well as pricing optimization, collections models, credit attributes and customized decisioning APIs. For more information, reach out to solutions@trudecision.com or visit www.trudecision.com.
TruDecision provides a revolutionary analytic platform as a service, where highly sophisticated models are rapidly deployed to transform lending strategy. The company, founded by seasoned auto finance and analytic technology executives, focuses on driving bottom line results by linking the lender’s unique operational approach to quantitative tools that achieve significant performance improvement. “Models should never be created in a vacuum,” said Daniel Parry, CEO of TruDecision. “In order to achieve meaningful results, these tools must be developed with a deep understanding of the business environment within which they are deployed. We are proud to partner with a top organization like CIG that embraces a quantitative approach to propel performance and the dealer experience to the next level.”
“We have always been recognized by our commitment to bringing value to our dealer partners in order to help them achieve greater sales,” said Jeff Butler, President of CIG Financial. “As we expand to serve AutoNation dealerships, this becomes more important than ever. The ability to offer highly competitive terms on more approvals is a critical part of delivering on that commitment,” he said. “The team at TruDecision not only offers best-in-class solutions to help us achieve this, but their substantial experience as auto lenders enables us to seamlessly integrate their models into our existing operations,” said Butler.
About CIG Financial
CIG, headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is an indirect automobile finance company helping franchise and independent car dealers provide financing for their customers. CIG has provided high quality service to dealers and customers for over 37 years and is currently approved and lending in 22 states. For more information, visit www.cigfinancial.com.
About TruDecision
TruDecision is a fintech company focused on providing sophisticated analytic solutions to consumer lenders that deliver superior bottom-line results. TruDecision serves banks, credit unions and finance companies across multiple lending products, including auto, motorcycle and unsecured personal loans in the United States and Canada. They offer expert product origination scores, as well as pricing optimization, collections models, credit attributes and customized decisioning APIs. For more information, reach out to solutions@trudecision.com or visit www.trudecision.com.
Contact
TruDecision Inc.Contact
Daniel Parry
877-338-6144
https://www.trudecision.com
Daniel Parry
877-338-6144
https://www.trudecision.com
Categories