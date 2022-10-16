Benefit Concert for Breast Cancer: Featuring Maria Muldaur and Zydeco Flames
In honor of October Cancer Awareness Month, The San Rafael Elks Lodge presents a benefit concert Saturday, October 22 at 4:30 pm, featuring Maria Muldaur and Zydeco Flames. Proceeds go to Zero Breast Cancer. A Marin County Non Profit.
October 22 @ 4:30 San Rafael Elks lodge.
The San Rafael Elks lodge is happy to announce a Benefit for Breast Cancer during this Cancer Awareness Month of October that brings increased awareness to treatment and prevention everywhere. Maria Muldaur and the Zydeco Flames will play a benefit for Breast Cancer in conjunction with the San Rafael Elks Lodge. The Concert will benefit Zero Breast Cancer a non-profit in Marin County.
Maria Muldaur states, "When my Bluesiana Band & I perform a special 'Night in New Orleans' show October 22 at The Mansion @ The Elks Club in San Rafael, proceeds will be donated to a great organization here in Marin County 'Zero Breast Cancer.'
"We are proud and honored to help support this wonderful organization which, for more than 25 years, has been striving to reduce the risk of breast cancer. They work with researchers to identify the latest and best science and collaborate with our community members to translate the science into actions that each and every one of us can take. A big part of what Zero Breast Cancer does is help improve the health and wellness of those diagnosed with breast cancer, in Marin and beyond.
"I have at least six dear friends who have been challenged by this disease, but thanks to organizations like Zero Breast Cancer, great strides have been made in reducing the burden of this disease, and they are all survivors!"
Please join them on Saturday, October 22, for great music and to support a world with Zero Breast Cancer. For tickets or donations, please go to Eventbrite or tickets are available at the door.
https://Neworleansatthemansion.eventbrite.com
Contact
Peter Crowley
415-3452-2936
www.elks1108.org
Monica McMillian
