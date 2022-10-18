Midnight Refrain CD Released by Cool Jazz Stylist Conchetto Rocco on TVS Records

Twelve romantic tunes done in the distinct style of cool jazz star Conchetto Rocco are now available for streaming and download on Spotify, Amazon, Apple, Pandora, YouTube, Rhapsody and most other digital distribution outlets. The album is a part of the 2,000 catalog of newly produced easy listening renditions of the top songs of the 20th Century by Capehart Music Treasury.