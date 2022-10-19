Exhibition Opening: Premium Japanese Art Sales Exhibition, BISAI SEN 05
Tokyo, Japan, October 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kashima Arts is proud to announce that the 5th edition of the Japanese Art Sales Exhibition BISAI SEN commenced on (Sat.), October 15 and will continue on view through (Sun.), October 30, 2022. Featuring works by Maruyama Okyo, Katsushika Hokusai, Yokoyama Taikan and many other highly acclaimed artists, an exclusive selection of approximately 40 works will be available at the gallery for viewing and purchase. All works will be published in the BISAI SEN catalog, so those unable to visit can enjoy and purchase the listed works anywhere. Visitors are welcome to come and enjoy the autumn season at the gallery.
BISAI SEN 05 Highlights
1. A Chance to View Art Without Glass Casing
During the exhibition, all works will be exhibited at the gallery without glass casing. The works introduced in BISAI SEN are all gems of museum quality, often added to the exhibitions and collections of museums in Japan and overseas. An opportunity to view the subtle textures and details of the masters of Japanese art up close, visitors are offered a chance to experience art at its fullest.
2. The Original and Exclusively Designed BISAI SEN Catalog
Kashima Arts publishes an original catalog tailored towards each exhibition, so that all art lovers can enjoy BISAI SEN. In addition to color photographs of the works, there are also plenty of pages containing columns and interviews that delve deep into the charm of Japanese art..
In "Art Interview," where special guests are invited to share their stories, Professor Akimoto Yuji, the first director of the Chichu Art Museum in Naoshima, is welcomed to talk about the fascination of art that changes with the times, from ancient art to contemporary art. In "Suki Gatari" (lit. Insights from Connoisseur), calligraphy specialist Mr. Takahashi Toshiro comments on the highlights of the letters written by Sengoku warlords such as Uesugi Kenshin. Finally, in “Bijutsu Wo Sasaeru Hitobito” (lit. People Who Support Japanese Art), Mr. Fujita Noboru, a major collector of Kawanabe Kyosai, is welcomed to talk about the allure of Kyosai.
In addition, if it is your first time subscribing to the catalog, the first two copies will be delivered free of charge*. Please feel free to apply by e-mail or telephone.
*Only for new members.
3. A Key Selection of Major Works
As with every BISAI SEN, each work is selected via a strict assessment of its condition, quality and value.
Among the approximately 40 works to be exhibited this time, there is a lineup of highlighted works such as Maruyama Okyo’s Bamboo and Tiger, Kano Kazunobu’s Flowering Plants of the Four Seasons and Birds, and Yokoyama Taikan’s Mt. Fuji masterpiece Autumn Colors, and Sengoku warlord Uesugi Kenshin’s Inbanjo (Seal Warrant).
Highlighted Works
1- Kano Kazunobu, Flowering Plants of the Four Seasons and Birds
Color on silk. Image 113×45cm / Overall 197×57cm
2- Kawanabe Kyosai, Bakeneko
Color on paper. Image 129×30cm / Overall 208×42cm
3- Tanaka Isson, Kannon
Color on paper, with a box signed and sealed by the artist. Image 134×60cm / Overall 219×77cm
4- Hakuin Ekaku, Dragon's Staff
Ink on paper, with a box signed and sealed by Satake Ryushu. Image 128×29cm / Overall 222×43cm
5- Munakata Shiko, Musashino Goddess
Woodblock print, framed, with a certificate of authenticity by Munakata Pariji, with a certificate of authenticity by Munakata Shiko Kantei Iinkai. Image 33×27cm / Overall 58x51cm
6- Uesugi Kenshin, Inbanjo (Seal Warrant)
Paper, illustrated in "Selection of Ancient Documents Ancient - Medieval Edition," published by Yoshikawa Kobunkan. Image 27×37cm / Overall 110×45cm
Event Details
Exhibition Title: BISAI SEN 05
Dates: (Sat.), October 15 – (Sun.), October 30, 2022
Open every day from 10am to 6pm
*Depending on the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, business hours are subject to change.
Admission: Free
Website: https://www.kashima-arts.co.jp/en/events/bisai-sen04/
Venue: Kashima Arts 3-3-2 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Tel: +81(0)3-3276-0700
