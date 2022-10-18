Nevron Open Vision for .NET v2022.3 is Now Available
Wilmington, DE, October 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Nevron Team is pleased to announce the official release of Nevron Open Vision for .NET 2022.3 – the Leading User Interface components for Blazor, WPF, WinForms, and Xamarin.Mac. The new release introduces great features across all major UI components in the suite, focusing on Chart and Rich Text Processor, further extending the capabilities of these industry-leading components.
Following is a list of the new features and improvements included in the latest version.
General NOV Improvements
Support for .NET Core 6.0
NOV has a native build for .NET Core 6.0 and the supported builds for .NET Framework 4.7.2 and .NET Core 5.0.
Support for NuGet packages per major NOV component
NOV has extended support for NuGet-based deployment, with added NuGet packages for every major component in the suite and the entire suite.
NOV Examples for VB.NET
Every NOV example now includes a new tab with the VB.NET code of the example. Users can also export every NOV example to a VB.NET solution and open it in Visual Studio 2019 or newer.
ICO File Decoder
NOV can now read Windows Icon (ICO) files as a set of images with different image sizes. Open the “Framework > Imaging > ICO Decoder” example for a code sample.
Rich Text Improvements
DOCX/RTF Import and Export Improvements
NOV imports/exports paragraphs, inline rule, background, and highlight fill styles.
Improved import of DOCX lists.
Various other DOCX compatibility improvements and bug fixes.
Added new examples
The new version of Nevron Open Vision comes with several new examples showing automatic report generation with embedded charts.
Various Fixes
Fixed problems with paragraph line trimming, spell-checking, text layout, and others.
60 days fully functional evaluation
The best way to understand the power of Nevron Open Vision for .NET is to test it yourself. This is why we provide a fully functional 60 days free evaluation with no obligations.
Contact
Nevron Software
Pamela Mladenova
1-855-370-5511
www.nevron.com
Pamela Mladenova
1-855-370-5511
www.nevron.com
