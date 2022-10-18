Two Record Sales in One Week by Evan and Ash of Engel and Volkers. Clearwater Beach Hotel and Madeira Beach Multi-Unit Break Local Records.
Real estate team Evan and Ash sell a Clearwater Beach Hotel at over $375,000 per unit and a multi-unit on Madeira Beach at $437,000 per unit.
St. Petersburg, FL, October 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Evan and Ashley Pedone, a husband and wife luxury and commercial real estate team, set two more local price records in Clearwater Beach and Madeira Beach.
The powerhouse duo represented both the seller and the buyer in the sale of Blue Wave Motel Suites located at 440 East Shore Clearwater Beach, FL. The ten unit hotel sold at a $375,000 per unit for a total of $3.75 Million.
"The sale on Clearwater Beach shows the strong real estate market here and the continued interest by investors from around the country to allocate their assets here to Tampa Bay," said Evan Pedone.
Evan and Ash also set a per unit price record on Madeira Beach. The property located at 114 143rd Ave., Madeira Beach, FL is a four-plex zoned for short term rentals steps to the beach. Representing another out of state seller, they were able to bring an outstanding one year profit to the seller and sell it at a record price per unit for a four-plex of $437,000 per unit for a total sale of $1,750,000.
"Madeira Beach is undergoing an amazing transition right now," said Ashley Pedone. "This property is great because it is in between John's Pass, one of Pinellas County's top tourist attractions, as well as the new Madeira Beach Town Center project."
The community of Tampa Bay knows them simply as "Evan and Ash" thanks to their television commercials and routine successes. Earlier this year, Evan and Ash broke another record in Treasure Island, Florida. They sold the Sunset Inn and Cottages, a thirteen unit hotel, at a per unit cost $423,000 per unit for a total acquisition cost of $5.5 Million. They also brought the buyer to the $2.7 Million Clearwater Beach condo of a legendary New York Yankees baseball player.
"Our goal is to bring our level of expertise and capability to each client. Every time we get a listing or represent a buyer, we want to exceed what we have done before. We like to break records and we have done it consistently for a long time," said Evan Pedone.
Evan and Ashley Pedone are international luxury and commercial real estate advisors with Engel and Volkers. They have represented some of the most exclusive properties ranging from hotels, motels, luxury condos, waterfront estates, and have wide-ranging clientele, having represented sports stars to include NFL players, Professional Race Car Drivers, Olympians, as well as countless CEOs, business executives and entrepreneurs.
