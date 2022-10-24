Republicans Across America Asked to Use GOP Real Estate Agents to Buy or Sell Their Home
McKinney, TX, October 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GOP Agent, a national real estate firm is asking Republican voting home buyers across America to use their services when planning to buy or sell a home to ensure that no part of the agent's commission will help to elect Democorats.
Many real estate associations across America support, endorse, and donate to leftist politicians and their campaigns that stand opposed to your values.
It’s time for a change.
If you’re considering buyer or selling a home, use GOP Agent to find a highly skilled, liberty-loving real estate agent who shares your values. We won’t give a dime to Democrats.
GOPAgent.com is based in Texas and operates in all 50-states.
Contact
Paul Chabot
877-573-4467
https://www.GOPAgent.com
