Marketing Influencer Mark Lamplugh Joins Need Treatment Now’s Executive Team
Need Treatment Now, a management company for multiple top-rated treatment facilities, has hired Mark W. Lamplugh, Jr. to serve as its next Chief Marketing Officer.
Los Angeles, CA, October 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In this position, Lamplugh will be responsible for developing the company’s overall marketing, branding, and advertising strategy; promoting awareness and understanding of addiction and mental health issues and further curating the company’s story and goals to help individuals live their best life.
“Today’s world is different from yesterday’s,” said Lamplugh. “It’s more important than ever for companies to shape their brand and narrative before others do. I look forward to collaborating with the executive team and developing new and innovative ways to market the high-quality behavioral and mental health treatment services available to individuals and families struggling with addiction and mental health issues.”
Behavioral and mental health issues are extremely common and impact millions each year with only half of those impacted actually receiving treatment, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Recent studies also show there’s a direct correlation between substance use disorders and mental health issues with one in four adults facing a combination of both at the same time.
“It is my life’s passion to help others,” said Joseph Grossman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Since establishing my first sober living home in 2014, we have built a strong community of experts to help individuals overcome and navigate substance abuse through a holistic approach. With Mark’s expertise and passion, I’m confident our company will continue to increase awareness of the services we provide and, in turn, change the lives of those struggling to overcome behavioral and mental health issues.”
Lamplugh, a fourth-generation former firefighter, has extensive experience in marketing, healthcare and public safety. Prior to being selected for this position, he worked for Maryland Oncology Hematology as the Head of Marketing and Growth. He also serves as a board member for several non-profits - One World for Life, National Fire Heritage Center, and the Institute for Responder Wellness. He is also a published author for Entrepreneur Magazine, Addiction Pro, Better Marketing and several others national publications. As a top marketing executive in the United States, Lamplugh has revolutionized many healthcare companies’ ability to reach patients through an integrated marketing approach.
Need Treatment Now, Inc., a highly regarded management company in California, owns and operates Silicon Beach Treatment Center, Satori Health, Silicon Beach Sober Living, and DetoxLA. Each facility within the company is dedicated to understanding the challenges of behavioral and mental health issues and helping people find and earn back their independence, happiness and health.
Visit https://siliconbeachtx.com, https://satoribh.com/ or https://detoxla.com for additional information.
“Today’s world is different from yesterday’s,” said Lamplugh. “It’s more important than ever for companies to shape their brand and narrative before others do. I look forward to collaborating with the executive team and developing new and innovative ways to market the high-quality behavioral and mental health treatment services available to individuals and families struggling with addiction and mental health issues.”
Behavioral and mental health issues are extremely common and impact millions each year with only half of those impacted actually receiving treatment, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Recent studies also show there’s a direct correlation between substance use disorders and mental health issues with one in four adults facing a combination of both at the same time.
“It is my life’s passion to help others,” said Joseph Grossman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Since establishing my first sober living home in 2014, we have built a strong community of experts to help individuals overcome and navigate substance abuse through a holistic approach. With Mark’s expertise and passion, I’m confident our company will continue to increase awareness of the services we provide and, in turn, change the lives of those struggling to overcome behavioral and mental health issues.”
Lamplugh, a fourth-generation former firefighter, has extensive experience in marketing, healthcare and public safety. Prior to being selected for this position, he worked for Maryland Oncology Hematology as the Head of Marketing and Growth. He also serves as a board member for several non-profits - One World for Life, National Fire Heritage Center, and the Institute for Responder Wellness. He is also a published author for Entrepreneur Magazine, Addiction Pro, Better Marketing and several others national publications. As a top marketing executive in the United States, Lamplugh has revolutionized many healthcare companies’ ability to reach patients through an integrated marketing approach.
Need Treatment Now, Inc., a highly regarded management company in California, owns and operates Silicon Beach Treatment Center, Satori Health, Silicon Beach Sober Living, and DetoxLA. Each facility within the company is dedicated to understanding the challenges of behavioral and mental health issues and helping people find and earn back their independence, happiness and health.
Visit https://siliconbeachtx.com, https://satoribh.com/ or https://detoxla.com for additional information.
Contact
Need Treatment NowContact
Mark W. Lamplugh, Jr.
310-744-5673
detoxla.com
Mark W. Lamplugh, Jr.
310-744-5673
detoxla.com
Categories