New Artificial Intelligence Software Targets Western Lifestyle Sports, Livestock, Broadcast, and Much More - Gwynifer Cyber Referee
The company's first target is western lifestyle sports. Currently designed to score bull rides they are also targeting animal athletes’ performance and boast the ability to track performance as a digital performance fingerprint for breeding and livestock auctions. There are also dashboards graphics designed for broadcast graphic statistics in real-time.
Hughes Springs, TX, October 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gwynifer A.I. Systems today releases their new Artificial Intelligence product and video demo, Cyber Referee sports scoring and performance tracking software demonstration.
This invention relates to the automation of the scoring in sports using artificial intelligence deep neural networks image recognition to derive the scoring of each of the related sport and competition related objects after predicting/detecting each part of the related sport and competition related objects such as athlete’s body and analyzing the movement and change in angle of each part of the body and/or two or more parts of the body in relation to each other.
The first proof of concept and case study was built for the Bull Riding sport but can be customized to just about any sport. Wearable sensors are not a viable option in this sport. You can see the video demo at the company's website. The video demonstration shows you how the Gwynifer's Cyber Referee software works for Bull Riding, running in action.
The Cyber Referee software eliminates the challenges associated with subjectiveness and imprecision of scoring in sports by a human referee. Cyber referee is powered by artificial intelligence which does not mistake or misinterpret while watching and analyzing each of the related sport or competition related objects and/or the whole game in real time from multiple angles and uses unique algorithms to analyze the captured data to derive objective scoring and other scoring related information, removing any possibility of preference of one athlete over the other. Related sport and competition related objects could be human properties, sport related objects such as sports equipment, machines and/or animals. Models could be trained to analyze any moving and/or still object(s) in any shape or form.
The company's first target is western lifestyle sports. Currently designed to score bull rides they are also targeting animal athletes’ performance and boast the ability to track performance as a digital performance fingerprint for breeding and livestock auctions. There are also dashboards graphics designed for broadcast graphic statistics in real-time.
About Gwynifer:
Gwynifer A.I. systems are based in USA and established Cyber Referee in 2018. It is comprised of engineers who are tirelessly working to push technology to the limit while reaching new heights of innovation. The benefits of AI in sports are overwhelmingly and part of the future in sports, performance tracking, marketing, and broadcast. This is also something that the fans of sports can be part of too. This new technology will shape their experience and has a huge marketing potential. Their team concentrates on Computer Vision vertical of Artificial Intelligence.
This invention relates to the automation of the scoring in sports using artificial intelligence deep neural networks image recognition to derive the scoring of each of the related sport and competition related objects after predicting/detecting each part of the related sport and competition related objects such as athlete’s body and analyzing the movement and change in angle of each part of the body and/or two or more parts of the body in relation to each other.
The first proof of concept and case study was built for the Bull Riding sport but can be customized to just about any sport. Wearable sensors are not a viable option in this sport. You can see the video demo at the company's website. The video demonstration shows you how the Gwynifer's Cyber Referee software works for Bull Riding, running in action.
The Cyber Referee software eliminates the challenges associated with subjectiveness and imprecision of scoring in sports by a human referee. Cyber referee is powered by artificial intelligence which does not mistake or misinterpret while watching and analyzing each of the related sport or competition related objects and/or the whole game in real time from multiple angles and uses unique algorithms to analyze the captured data to derive objective scoring and other scoring related information, removing any possibility of preference of one athlete over the other. Related sport and competition related objects could be human properties, sport related objects such as sports equipment, machines and/or animals. Models could be trained to analyze any moving and/or still object(s) in any shape or form.
The company's first target is western lifestyle sports. Currently designed to score bull rides they are also targeting animal athletes’ performance and boast the ability to track performance as a digital performance fingerprint for breeding and livestock auctions. There are also dashboards graphics designed for broadcast graphic statistics in real-time.
About Gwynifer:
Gwynifer A.I. systems are based in USA and established Cyber Referee in 2018. It is comprised of engineers who are tirelessly working to push technology to the limit while reaching new heights of innovation. The benefits of AI in sports are overwhelmingly and part of the future in sports, performance tracking, marketing, and broadcast. This is also something that the fans of sports can be part of too. This new technology will shape their experience and has a huge marketing potential. Their team concentrates on Computer Vision vertical of Artificial Intelligence.
Contact
Gwynifer A.I. SystemsContact
Stephen Jester
1-925-639-2168
www.gwynifer.com
Stephen Jester
1-925-639-2168
www.gwynifer.com
Categories