Chicago’s Doughnate Pizza Employs Unique Way to Aid Homeless & Needy
Enlists Pizza Parlors & Restaurants to Provide Food to Shelters
Chicago, IL, October 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- October is National Pizza Month, but for Chicago’s Doughnate Pizza, every month is pizza month because for them, pizza is not a product for selling or marketing but for donating to those most in need of food.
Formed earlier this year as a 501c3 nonprofit, the 100%-volunteer-backed Doughnate Pizza has been busy enlisting Chicagoland pizza parlors and other restaurants to join with it to provide free pizzas and other foods to shelters and the streets to help fight hunger and poverty.
Over 20 pizza parlors and restaurants thus far have joined hands with Doughnate as partners and sponsors. The partners help with organizing meals and discounting Doughnate’s orders so its donors’ money can go further in feeding more individuals in shelters and on the street.
This has allowed the charitable organization to bring nearly 2,000 meals, 600+ in October alone, to the homeless and to organizations assisting homeless and people in need.
Those organizations include: Lincoln Park Community Services, which brings communities together to empower individuals facing homelessness and poverty; Deborah’s Place, which, since 1985, has been opening doors of opportunity and helping women that are experiencing homelessness; the Night Ministry, which provides housing, health care, outreach, spiritual care and social services to adults and youth; and Howard Brown Health, which is the Midwest’s largest provider of health and wellness services for the LGBTQ community.
“The support we’ve received from our partners, sponsors and individuals to help those in great need has been of great help. We so very much appreciate everyone’s assistance, whether large or small,” said Doughnate’s CEO Angelo Corso. “I think there’s a clear recognition among our supporters that homelessness and poverty are problems that cannot be relegated to small corners of the community. These problems can and do affect the entire community. And helping to mitigate them benefits the entire community.”
Please visit https://doughnatepizza.com.
Formed earlier this year as a 501c3 nonprofit, the 100%-volunteer-backed Doughnate Pizza has been busy enlisting Chicagoland pizza parlors and other restaurants to join with it to provide free pizzas and other foods to shelters and the streets to help fight hunger and poverty.
Over 20 pizza parlors and restaurants thus far have joined hands with Doughnate as partners and sponsors. The partners help with organizing meals and discounting Doughnate’s orders so its donors’ money can go further in feeding more individuals in shelters and on the street.
This has allowed the charitable organization to bring nearly 2,000 meals, 600+ in October alone, to the homeless and to organizations assisting homeless and people in need.
Those organizations include: Lincoln Park Community Services, which brings communities together to empower individuals facing homelessness and poverty; Deborah’s Place, which, since 1985, has been opening doors of opportunity and helping women that are experiencing homelessness; the Night Ministry, which provides housing, health care, outreach, spiritual care and social services to adults and youth; and Howard Brown Health, which is the Midwest’s largest provider of health and wellness services for the LGBTQ community.
“The support we’ve received from our partners, sponsors and individuals to help those in great need has been of great help. We so very much appreciate everyone’s assistance, whether large or small,” said Doughnate’s CEO Angelo Corso. “I think there’s a clear recognition among our supporters that homelessness and poverty are problems that cannot be relegated to small corners of the community. These problems can and do affect the entire community. And helping to mitigate them benefits the entire community.”
Please visit https://doughnatepizza.com.
Contact
Marc Brailov Public RelationsContact
Marc Brailov
630-390-4198
Marc Brailov
630-390-4198
Categories