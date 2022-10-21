OCTET Productions Announces New Family Holiday Film Franchise "A Wesley Christmas"; Opens BET's Christmas Movie Series on BET+, Nov. 3, & on BET & BET Her, Thanksgiving

DC-based film production company OCTET Productions announces the upcoming debut release of its new holiday film, “A Wesley Christmas,” starring Jasmine Guy, Dorien Wilson, TC Carson and many more. Premieres scheduled for Washington, DC, Atlanta, GA, and Los Angeles, CA.